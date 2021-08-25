Moto G50 5G has launched officially in the Australian market. The Lenovo-owned company has introduced the new smartphone with features like a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel main sensor, and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and claims to offer up to two days of battery life. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on Moto G50 5G and comes with NFC support for contactless payments. Moto G50 5G has a waterdrop-style notch display and a square-shaped camera module on the back.

Moto G50 5G price, sale

The new Moto G50 5G is priced at AUD 399 (roughly Rs. 21,500) and comes in a sole 4GB + 128GB storage model. Moto G50 5G has been launched in a Meteorite Grey colour option and is up for sale via the Lenovo Australia site.

Moto G50 5G specifications

Moto G50 5G runs on Android 11 and has a dual-SIM slot. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 269ppi pixel density, 85 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage can be expanded further via the hybrid microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

There is a triple rear camera setup on Moto G50 5G that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The camera setup on the back is accompanied by a single LED flash. Rear camera modes include macro video, slow motion video, timelapse, hyperlapse, and spot colour. At the front, the phone has a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

There is a 5,000mAh battery onboard Moto G50 5G with support for 15W fast charging. It claims to offer up to two days of battery life. There is a 10W charger bundled inside the box. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is located below the power button. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, NFC, Wi-Fi ac, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5, GPS, 5G, and more. The phone measures 167x76.4x9.26mm and weighs 206 grams.