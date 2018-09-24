NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Android 8.1 Oreo Update Now Rolling Out in India, Some Users Report

, 24 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Android 8.1 Oreo Update Now Rolling Out in India, Some Users Report

The Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus brings the August Android security patch

Highlights

  • Android 8.1 Oreo for Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus now rolling out in India
  • The update was announced earlier this month
  • It brings Android 8.1 Oreo features like PiP, Notification dots, etc

Days after its formal announcement, the Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus is now rolling out in India, according to users. The new update brings the key features of Android 8.1 Oreo, including the all-new Settings menu, Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, and text autofill among others. The update also brings the August Android security patch as well as a bunch of battery-saving features. Alongside the rollout in India, Lenovo-owned Motorola is bringing the fresh Android experience to the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus in Brazil and Mexico. The smartphones were notably launched last year with Android 7.0 Nougat.

As posted by some users on Reddit, the Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Moto G5 Plus is now rolling out in India. A user on XDA Developers has separately confirmed the arrival of the identical Android Oreo update for Moto G5. The update package is over 1.2GB in size for both smartphones.

Motorola last year planned to bring Android 8.0 Oreo, though it skipped the original rollout at that time and finally announced the Android 8.1 Oreo update earlier this month. Notably, the company kicked off the Android 8.1 Oreo soak test for the Moto G5 Plus users in India and Brazil back in July.

moto g5 plus android oreo update Moto G5 Plus

Photo Credit: Reddit/ Yashkumaratri

 

In terms of new changes, the official changelog posted by the users shows that the update brings Android 8.1 Oreo alongside the August Android security patch. The presence of Android 8.1 Oreo brings features such as Notification dots, PiP mode, Ambient display, Autofill, and Smart Text Selection among others. Plus, there are stability improvements to enhance the overall experience. The update also brings new battery features and Bluetooth improvements. Furthermore, there are bug fixes and stability improvements.

You can check the availability of the Android 8.1 Oreo update on your Moto G5 or Moto G5 Plus by going to Settings > About phone > System updates. Make sure that your device is connected to the power outlet and have at least 50 percent of battery charge to begin the download process. The update package also requires a high-speed network or Wi-Fi connection for its download.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Motorola Moto G5

Motorola Moto G5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and easy to grip
  • Stock Android Nougat
  • Decent camera
  • Image backups via Google Photos for two years
  • Bad
  • Heating issues
  • Average battery performance
Read detailed Motorola Moto G5 review
Display5.00-inch
Processor1.4GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 7.0
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity2800mAh
Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent build quality
  • Turbo charging support
  • Near-stock Android Nougat experience
  • Quick fingerprint sensor
  • Bad
  • Heating issues
  • No LED indicator
  • Loudspeaker not very good
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
Read detailed Motorola Moto G5 Plus review
Display5.20-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.0
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Motorola, Android 8.1 Oreo, Lenovo
Facebook Names Hotstar CEO Ajit Mohan as Managing Director of India Operations
Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro Bundles Announced
Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Android 8.1 Oreo Update Now Rolling Out in India, Some Users Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Motorola One Power With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. First Samsung Phone With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India Tomorrow
  3. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, Mi 8 Pro Global Launch Teased Formally
  4. OnePlus 6T 'Official Poster' Leaked, Shows Waterdrop Notch Design
  5. Xiaomi Mi TVs to Be Available Offline via Mi Preferred Partner Stores
  6. Nokia 5.1 Plus Price in India Announced, Goes on Sale on October 1
  7. Samsung Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6+ First Impressions
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Dates Announced
  9. Vivo V9 Pro Expected to Launch in India on September 26
  10. FIFA 19 Release Date Broken Internationally
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.