Moto G40 Fusion is set to go on sale in India today. The affordable Motorola phone was launched in the country alongside Moto G60 a couple of weeks back. It offers features such as a 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery. Moto G40 Fusion is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and includes up to 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the smartphone has a water-repellent design and offers a near-stock Android experience. Moto G40 Fusion competes against the likes of Poco X3 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro.

Moto G40 Fusion price in India, sale offers

Moto G40 Fusion price is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. The phone comes in Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne colours and will be available for purchase through Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) today.

Sale offers include a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on purchases using ICICI Bank cards and a 10 percent discount (up to Rs. 1,000) for HDFC Bank customers. Customers will also get exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options through Flipkart.

Moto G40 Fusion specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G40 Fusion runs on Android 11 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, along with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, Moto G40 Fusion has a 16-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

Moto G40 Fusion has up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports TurboPower 20 fast charging. Moto G40 Fusion measures 169.61x75.88x9.6mm and weighs 220 grams.

