Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G30 has a 64-megapixel primary sensor on the back while the Moto G10 has a 48-megapixel sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 February 2021 16:01 IST
Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G30 (above) and Moto G10 have fingerprint scanners on the back

Highlights
  • Moto G30 supports 20W fast charging while Moto G10 supports 10W
  • Moto G30 and Moto G10 have notched design
  • Both phones are offered in two colour options

Moto G30 and Moto G10 smartphone models have been launched as budget-friendly offerings in the European market. Both Moto G30 and Moto G10 feature quad rear cameras. At the front, both phones have a notch for the selfie shooter and relatively thick bezels all around. They come with a water-resistant design with IP52 rating and have a plastic body. You also get fingerprint scanner on the back placed with the Motorola batwing logo. While Moto G30 has a plain back panel, Moto G10 has a ripple pattern.

Moto G30, Moto G10 price, availability

Moto G30 starts at EUR 179.99 (roughly Rs. 15,900) and comes in Pastel Sky and Phantom Black colour options.

Moto G10 starts at EUR 149.99 (roughly Rs. 13,300) and comes in Aurora Grey and Iridescent Pearl colours. They will be available for purchase in the European market by the end of this month. Motorola has not shared any information on international availability yet.

Moto G30 specifications

Moto G30 runs Android 11. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate a notch for the selfie camera. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC and comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card through a hybrid slot.

For photography, Moto G30 packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro shots and depth sensing. At the front, you get a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Moto G30 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W charging and comes with IP52-rated water resistance.

Moto G10 specifications

Moto G10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate and a notch for the selfie camera. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card through a hybrid slot.

For photos and videos, Moto G10 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and the rest of the sensors are the same as Moto G30. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro shots and depth sensing.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Moto G10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It is also IP52 water resistant.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Motorola Moto G30

Motorola Moto G30

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Motorola Moto G10

Motorola Moto G10

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Vineet Washington
Carl Pei's Nothing Brand Becomes Sole Owner of Now-Defunct Smartphone Company Essential: Report
Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications


