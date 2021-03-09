Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power were launched in India on Tuesday as the two new smartphones by Motorola. The Moto G30 debuted in Europe in February alongside the Moto G10. However, the Moto G10 Power is projected as a new model by the company, though it shares the same list of specifications that comes with the original Moto G10 — except a bigger battery. Both Motorola phones come with a waterdrop-style display notch and run on Android 11 with a near stock interface. There is also a preloaded, proprietary ThinkShield technology that is touted to bring four-layer security to the new models.

Moto G30, Moto G10 Power price in India

Moto G30 price in India has been set at Rs. 10,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky colours. The Moto G10 Power, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It features Aurora Grey and Breeze Blue colour options.

On the availability front, the Moto G30 will go on sale on Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) on March 17, while the Moto G10 Power will be available a day before, on March 16.

The Moto G30 was launched in Europe with a price tag of EUR 179.99 (roughly Rs. 15,600), while the original Moto G10 debuted at EUR 149.99 (roughly Rs. 13,000).

Moto G30 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G30 runs on Android 11 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Max Vision TFT display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There are preloaded camera features such as Night Vision, Shot optimisation, Auto smile capture, HDR, and RAW photo output.

Moto G30 features a 64-megapixel primary camera at the back

For selfies and video chats, the Moto G30 has a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.2 lens.

The Moto G30 comes with 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Moto G30 that is claimed to deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge. The battery supports 20W fast charging (compatible charger bundled in the retail box). Besides, the phone measures 165.22x75.73x9.14mm.

Moto G10 Power specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G10 Power runs on Android 11 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Max Vision display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone includes octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. It comes with quad rear cameras that include a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens. The camera setup also has an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

Moto G10 Power comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision display

In terms of storage, the Moto G10 Power has 64GB of internal storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also carries an array of sensors that comprise an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Moto G10 Power includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

The Moto G10 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery that can deliver over two days of usage on a single charge. The built-in battery is 1,000mAh more in capacity over the 5,000mAh pack available on the original Moto G10. Lastly, the Moto G10 Power measures 165.22x75.73x9.89mm and weighs 220 grams.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.