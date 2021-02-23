Technology News
Moto G30, Moto G10 India Launch Tipped to Take Place in March

Moto G30 is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC, whereas Moto G10 is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 February 2021 13:14 IST
Moto G30 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Moto G30, Moto G10 are backed by 5,000mAh batteries
  • Moto G30 has a 64-megapixel primary rear camera
  • Moto G10 features a 48-megapixel primary rear camera

Moto G30 and Moto G10 are reported to launch in India sometime next month. A noted tipster has shared a rough timeline for the launch of these two phones in the Indian market. Moto G30 and Moto G10 were unveiled in Europe earlier this month, and the same models are likely to come to India as well. Moto G30 features a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. Moto G10, on the other hand, has a 48-megapixel primary sensor on its quad rear camera module and is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC.

Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted the India launch plans of Moto G30 and Moto G10. He says that the launch event may happen in India in March, adding that it “could very well happen in the first week if things go as planned.” Motorola hasn't made any official announcements yet.

The two phones are likely to be priced in the same range as the Europe market, although there may be some altercations due to taxes and customs. To recall, Moto G30 was launched in Europe with a price starting at EUR 179.99 (roughly Rs. 15,900), whereas Moto G10 is priced starting at EUR 149.99 (roughly Rs. 13,300). Moto G30 was launched in Pastel Sky and Phantom Black colour options whereas the Moto G10 was launched in Aurora Grey and Iridescent Pearl colour options.

Moto G30 specifications

Moto G30 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC. For photography, Moto G30 packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro shots and depth sensing. At the front, you get a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. Moto G30 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W charging. Connectivity options include 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Moto G10 specifications

Moto G10, on the other hand, features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC. For photos and videos, Moto G10 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and the rest of the sensors are the same as Moto G30. Moto G10 is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery but supports 10W charging. Connectivity options include 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360.
