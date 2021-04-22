Technology News
loading

Moto G20 Specifications Leak Tips Camera Details, Android 11 Ahead of Launch

Moto G20 is said to come with an HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 269ppi pixel density.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 April 2021 11:27 IST
Moto G20 Specifications Leak Tips Camera Details, Android 11 Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @NilsAhrDE

Moto G20 is said to come with a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Moto G20 may have a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration
  • The phone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • Moto G20 does not have a release date yet

Moto G20 specifications and renders have leaked once again with some additional camera details. The phone is expected to launch soon as a budget-friendly offering from Motorola, but the company has not shared a release date yet. The new leak also comes with renders of the Moto G20 that coincide with what we have previously seen in other leaks. The phone is expected to carry a quad rear camera setup and a notch for the selfie shooter.

Moto G20 specifications (expected)

Nils Ahrensmeier from TechnikNews tweeted the specifications and renders of the Moto G20. As per the tweet, the phone is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display and be powered by a Unisoc T700 SoC. In terms of optics, the Moto G20 is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there could be a 13-megapixel sensor housed in a notch.

Moto G20 is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and come with Android 11 out of the box. The tweet mentions a 4GB RAM + 64GB variant of the phone, which will presumably be one of the configurations.

The renders shared by Ahrensmeier show a phone with thick bezels on three sides with an even thicker chin. The Motorola logo can be seen on the back which will likely house a fingerprint scanner. There also seems to be a 3.5mm headphone jack on top and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The phone could also come with a dedicated Google Assistant button on the right side.

Most of these details were previously leaked with some additional specifications like 720x1,200 pixels resolution display, 20:9 aspect ratio, 269 ppi pixel density, and 90Hz refresh rate. While the latest leak shows a Blue variant of the Moto G20, the previous leak showed a Red variant as well. The phone is said to be priced around Rs. 10,000 when it launches.

As of now, Motorola has not shared any information on the Moto G20 and it is unclear when the phone will be unveiled.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G20, Moto G20 Specifications, Motorola
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Disables Accounts Used by Palestinian Intelligence to Spy on Citizens

Related Stories

Moto G20 Specifications Leak Tips Camera Details, Android 11 Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ Aged Indians Begins May 1: How to Register
  2. The Best Crime Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  3. The Best Thriller Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  4. Money Heist Season 5, The Witcher Season 2 Slated for Second Half of 2021
  5. Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) Launched in India
  6. Discord Said to End Sale Talks With Microsoft, Plans to Be Standalone Company
  7. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  8. Sony Bravia X75 Ultra-HD HDR Smart Android TV Series Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  10. Realme X7 Max Specifications Leaked, Could Be Rebranded Realme X7 Pro Ultra
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Shares an Image of a ‘Cosmic Rose’. Here’s What It Is
  2. Realme RMX3333 Specifications, Images Surface Online via TENAA Listing
  3. Moto G20 Specifications Leak Tips Camera Details, Android 11 Ahead of Launch
  4. Facebook Disables Accounts Used by Palestinian Intelligence to Spy on Citizens
  5. Infinix Hot 10S, Infinix Hot 10S NFC With MediaTek Helio G85 Launched: Specifications
  6. SpaceX Crew-2 Launch: Flight to ISS Postponed by One Day Due to Weather
  7. Earth Day 2021 Google Doodle Shows Video Encouraging People to Plant Seeds
  8. Facebook Tweaks Advertising Tools Ahead of Apple's Privacy Changes
  9. NASA Extracts Breathable Oxygen From Thin Martian Air
  10. Facebook, WhatsApp Probe: Delhi High Court Likely to Pronounce Verdict on CCI Inquiry Today
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com