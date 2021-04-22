Moto G20 specifications and renders have leaked once again with some additional camera details. The phone is expected to launch soon as a budget-friendly offering from Motorola, but the company has not shared a release date yet. The new leak also comes with renders of the Moto G20 that coincide with what we have previously seen in other leaks. The phone is expected to carry a quad rear camera setup and a notch for the selfie shooter.

Moto G20 specifications (expected)

Nils Ahrensmeier from TechnikNews tweeted the specifications and renders of the Moto G20. As per the tweet, the phone is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display and be powered by a Unisoc T700 SoC. In terms of optics, the Moto G20 is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there could be a 13-megapixel sensor housed in a notch.

Moto G20 is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and come with Android 11 out of the box. The tweet mentions a 4GB RAM + 64GB variant of the phone, which will presumably be one of the configurations.

The renders shared by Ahrensmeier show a phone with thick bezels on three sides with an even thicker chin. The Motorola logo can be seen on the back which will likely house a fingerprint scanner. There also seems to be a 3.5mm headphone jack on top and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The phone could also come with a dedicated Google Assistant button on the right side.

Most of these details were previously leaked with some additional specifications like 720x1,200 pixels resolution display, 20:9 aspect ratio, 269 ppi pixel density, and 90Hz refresh rate. While the latest leak shows a Blue variant of the Moto G20, the previous leak showed a Red variant as well. The phone is said to be priced around Rs. 10,000 when it launches.

As of now, Motorola has not shared any information on the Moto G20 and it is unclear when the phone will be unveiled.

