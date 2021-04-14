Moto G20 specifications and renders have surfaced online. A successor to Moto G10 (launched as Moto G10 Power in India), the smartphone is expected to pack entry-level specifications, as per a report. The handset may feature a high refresh-rate screen with a waterdrop-style notch and could be powered by the Unisoc T700 SoC. Moto G20 is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Moto G20 may pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Moto G20 price in India (expected)

As per a report by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu, Moto G20 comes with some minor upgrades and downgrades. Moto G20 could be priced at around Rs. 10,000 in India. The tipster also shared some renders and expected specifications of the upcoming phone. There's no official word yet on the launch date for Moto G20.

Moto G20 specifications (expected)

Moto G20 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ (720x1,200 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 269 PPI pixel density, and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone could come equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T700 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

In the camera department, Moto G20 may sport a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is expected to be complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. At the front, the phone may come with a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is claimed to feature a capacitive fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack.

A US FCC listing claimed that the smartphone may come with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Furthermore, a Geekbench listing earlier suggested that the handset will have a Unisoc SoC under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM. These rumours corroborate with 91Mobiles report. Furthermore, tipster Abhishek Yadav also shared the renders of the Moto G20, which look like the ones shared by the report.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.