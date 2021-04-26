Technology News
Moto G20 With Unisoc T700 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G20 has been launched with up to 128GB of onboard storage.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 26 April 2021 18:05 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G20 has a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Moto G20 is available in two storage variants — 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB
  • It is offered Breeze Blue and Flamingo Pink colour options
  • Moto G20 packs a 5,000mAh battery

Moto G20 has been launched in Europe. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T700 SoC that is paired with 4GB of RAM and Mali G52 GPU. Moto G20 has up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. It has a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone will run Android 11-based My UX skin. There has been no information on when Motorola will launch the smartphone in India.

Moto G20 price

Launched in Europe, Moto G20 comes in two storage variants — 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. At the time of writing, the Buy Now option on the Motorola website appears ineffective. As per reports by GSMArena and 91Mobiles, Moto G20 is priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,500) for the base variant. No price has been announced for the 128GB variant yet. No details have been shared on the phone's availability yet.

Moto G20 specifications

Moto G20 runs on Android 11, with My UX on top. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and a V-shaped notch for the selfie camera. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T700 SoC along with Mali G52 GPU. It has 4GB of RAM and upto 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded.

For optics, Moto G20 has a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens. Moto G20 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging capability. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

