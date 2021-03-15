Technology News
  Moto G100 Alleged Renders Show Same Design as Motorola Edge S With Slightly Tweaked Colours

Moto G100 Alleged Renders Show Same Design as Motorola Edge S With Slightly Tweaked Colours

Moto G100 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC, and to have a 90Hz refresh rate display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 March 2021 14:47 IST
Moto G100 Alleged Renders Show Same Design as Motorola Edge S With Slightly Tweaked Colours

Photo Credit: TechnikNews

Moto G100 may have two colour options

Highlights
  • Moto G100 could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • The phone may feature a 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Moto G100 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC

Moto G100 could launch globally soon and alleged renders of the phone have surfaced online. The phone is expected to be the international version of the Motorola Edge S which was launched in China last month. The alleged renders for the Moto G100 show the same dual hole-punch cut out design as the Motorola Edge S and a quad rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module. The phone does not have an official release date yet, but the specifications are expected to be the same as the Motorola Edge S.

According to the renders shared by TechnikNews, the Moto G100 will have the same design as the Motorola Edge S which the company already launched in China, in February. It has slim bezels on the side and a relatively thick chin and forehead. There are two selfie cameras on the top left corner of the display. There are independent cutouts for the selfie cameras. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup with a flash underneath. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner can be seen as well.

The report points out that the two shared of the Moto G100 are slightly different from the Motorola Edge S. They still seem to be white and blue colours but with a different shade.

Moto G100 specifications

The Moto G100 is expected to be the global version of the Motorola Edge S and the company recently teased that it will be releasing a Snapdragon 870 SoC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This phone is expected to be the Moto G100. Besides the processor, the Moto G100 may feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. It has a quad rear camera setup that may include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. On the front, the Moto G100 could come with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The phone should come with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and connectivity options could include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone may also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of battery, the Moto G100 may pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Moto G100

Moto G100

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + ToF
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Further reading: Moto G100, Moto G100 specifications, Motorola, Motorola Edge S
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Moto G100 Alleged Renders Show Same Design as Motorola Edge S With Slightly Tweaked Colours
