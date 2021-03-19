Technology News
Moto G100 Price for 8GB + 128GB Variant Tipped Ahead of Expected March 25 Launch

Moto G100 could be offered in a blue variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 March 2021 17:39 IST
Moto G100 Price for 8GB + 128GB Variant Tipped Ahead of Expected March 25 Launch

Moto G100 is said to be the global version of Motorola Edge S (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Moto G100 may be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • The phone could launch on March 25
  • Moto G100 may have a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging

Moto G100 price has leaked ahead of its expected March 25 launch. The model number XT2125, associated with the upcoming phone, has been spotted on a Spanish retailer website with RAM and storage configuration and a single Blue colour option. The listing however does not include the name of the phone or an image. The Moto G100 will likely be the global version of the Motorola Edge S that was launched in China in January with Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 90Hz display.

Moto G100 price (expected)

As per the listing on Spanish retailer Paratupc's website, a Motorola phone with model number XT2125 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at EUR 479.77 (roughly Rs. 41,400). It is listed in a blue colour variant. This model number is said to belong to the Moto G100 that is believed to be the global version of the Motorola Edge S that launched in China in January. The Spanish retailer website listing was first spotted by 91Mobiles.

The Motorola Edge S is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,600) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,600) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. Comparing the converted INR prices for the 8GB + 128GB variants of the two devices, the Moto G100 seems to be priced a lot higher in the European market. However, that is usually the case, and the Indian price of the phone is expected to be lesser than the European price.

Motorola recently shared that it will be hosting a launch event on March 25, and while it did not reveal what it will be unveiling, it is believed to be the global launch of the Moto G100.

Moto G100 specifications (expected)

If the Moto G100 turns out to be the global version of the Motorola Edge S, the specifications are quite clear. The phone may feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and have a USB Type-C port along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Moto G100 is said to have a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. On the front, the Moto G100 could come with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

It may have up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage with connectivity options including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC. In terms of battery, the Moto G100 could come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto G100

Moto G100

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + ToF
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Comments

Vineet Washington
