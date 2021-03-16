Technology News
Moto G100 Launch Date Tipped for March 25

Motorola recently teased the arrival of a new phone with Snapdragon 870.

Updated: 16 March 2021 16:23 IST
Moto G100 Launch Date Tipped for March 25

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Nils Ahrensmeier

Moto G100 is reported to be a rebranded version of Motorola Edge S that was launched in China earlier

Highlights
  • Moto G100 may have a dual selfie camera setup
  • Moto G100 could have a 3.5mm audio jack
  • Motorola has made no official announcements yet

Moto G100 may launch globally on March 25. A new leak seems to suggest that Motorola is gearing up to host a launch event on March 25 and it is largely anticipated to unveil Moto G100 at the occassion. The phone was spotted in renders just a day ago. Motorola had earlier teased the arrival of a new phone with the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Moto G100 is largely reported to be a rebadged version of the Motorola Edge S that has already debuted in China in January this year.

TechnikNews' Nils Ahrensmeier tweeted a ‘Save the Date' poster of an upcoming Motorola event on March 25. He seems to suggest that this upcoming event will see the launch of Moto G100, which is likely given the leaks in the recent past. There has been no official announcement from Motorola yet. If there is indeed an event scheduled for next week, the company is expected to announce it in an official capacity soon.

Motorola has already released a teaser that gave us glimpses of an upcoming new phone. The teaser confirmed that the upcoming phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is also seen to have a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a speaker grille on the bottom edge. The phone in the teaser looks very similar to the Motorola Edge S that was launched in January in China, and there have been reports of the phone launching in the global market as the Motorola G100.

Even the renders that were leaked yesterday lend more weight to the claim of Motorola G100 being a rebrand of the Edge S. The phone is seen to sport a dual selfie camera setup, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and quad rear cameras at the back. It is very similar to what the Motorola Edge S looks like in China. With so many leaks coming out in succession, Motorola should make an official announcement soon.

Moto G100

Moto G100

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + ToF
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Moto G100, Moto G100 Specifications, Motorola
