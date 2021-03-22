Moto G100 design and specifications have leaked ahead of its expected launch. The phone is believed to be the global variant of the Motorola Edge S that launched in China in January, and the leaked details add more weight to this speculation. The Moto G100 may come with a dual hole-punch cutout design to accommodate its dual-selfie camera setup. Additionally, details about the rumoured Moto G60 have surfaced as well, suggesting that it will come with a full-HD+ display and a large 6,000mAh battery.

Moto G100 design and specifications

According to the renders shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) via Voice, the Moto G100 seen in its Iridescent Ocean colour option has the same design as the Motorola Edge S. The phone can be seen with two independent cutouts for the dual-selfie camera setup. A quad rear camera setup housed in a rectangular module and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner can be seen as well. The Moto G100 is said to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The processor, USB port, fingerprint scanner, and headphone jack have been teased by Motorola as well.

The tipster claims a 6.7-inch display will be present on the Moto G100. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that is said to be expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). In terms of optics, the Moto G100 comes with six cameras in total with the setup on the rear including a 64-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor, and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. On the front, a 16-megapixel and an 8-megapixel camera sensor is expected.

The tipster adds that the Moto G100 will pack a 5,000mAh battery and support for 20W fast charging. It may be sold with an “HDMI cradle” that allows it to deliver a “PC-like desktop experience” when used with a monitor.

These are the exact same specifications as the Motorola Edge S that launched in China in January, except for the RAM and storage configuration, which often depends on the market a phone launches in.

Moto G60 specifications (expected)

Furthermore, XDA Developers has shared some details about the rumoured Moto G60. The phone is said have multiple models namely, XT2135-1, XT2135-2, and XT2147-1. The Moto G60 (XT2135-1 and XT2135-2) may come with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be offered in 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage configurations. On the back, the phone is said to house a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel OV02B1b sensor. On the front, the Moto G60 may have a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 732G SoC. The Moto G60, as per the report, may carry a massive 6,000mAh battery.

The XT2147-1 model on the other hand is said to have slightly different specifications as it replaces the 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor with a 64-megapixel OmniVision one. On the front, the 32-megapixel sensor is said to be replaced by a 16-megapixel sensor.

Motorola has not shared any information about the Moto G100 or the Moto G60, but the former is expected to be unveiled on Tuesday, March 23.

