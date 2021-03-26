Technology News
Moto G100, Moto G50 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G100 comes with a quad camera setup at the back, whereas the Moto G50 has triple rear cameras.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 March 2021 11:17 IST
Moto G100, Moto G50 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G100 has a 64-megapixel main camera at the back

Highlights
  • Moto G100 packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • Moto G100 packs an 8GB RAM, 128GB storage option
  • The phone supports 3.5mm audio jack

Moto G100 and Moto G50 have launched in European markets as the latest smartphones to join Motorola's expanding portfolio. The Moto G100 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and has a quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera. Moto G100 has a 3.5mm audio jack and dual front cameras for selfies and video calling. Moto G50, on the other hand, is powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC and has a triple rear camera setup. Both the phones pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Moto G100 price

The new Moto G100 is priced at EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs. 42,500) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone will go on sale in Europe and Latin America initially. The Moto G100 comes in Iridescent Ocean, Iridescent Sky, and Slate Grey colour options.

Moto G50, on the other hand, is priced starting at EUR 229.99 (roughly Rs. 19,500). It will come in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone comes in Steel Grey and Aqua Green colour options. The Moto G50 will be made available in selected European markets in the coming weeks.

Moto G100 specifications

The Moto G100 runs on Android 11 and has a hybrid dual-SIM slot (Nano + Nano/microSD). It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) LCD display with 21:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10, and 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Storage is expandable via hybrid microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

The quad rear camera setup on the Moto G100 includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 117 degree field of view, another 2-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a last Time of Flight sensor. Up front, the Moto G100 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Moto G100 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and more. The phone measures 168x74x10mm and it weighs 207 grams. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock.

Moto G50 specifications

The Moto G50 runs on Android 11 and has a hybrid dual-SIM (Nano + Nano/Hybrid) slot. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 269ppi pixel density and 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. The phone will come in 64GB and 128GB storage options with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

moto g50 Moto G50

Moto G50 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Moto G50 that includes a 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 5-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a LED flash at the back. Up front, the phone has a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Moto G50 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 165x75x9mm and weighs 192 grams.

Moto G100

Moto G100

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + ToF
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Moto G50

Moto G50

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Anti-Union Tweet From 2018 Must Be Deleted: US Labour Board

