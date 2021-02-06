Motorola is said to be working on multiple handsets in its Moto G and Moto E series. A new leak suggests that the company is working on three phones in the G series — Moto G10, Moto G30, and Moto G40. The Moto G40, codenamed Motorola Ibiza, has been tipped to launch in India in February with 5G support. In the Moto E series, a new model called the Moto E7 Power has reportedly been spotted in multiple listings.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted that Motorola will be launching new 5G smartphone in India, which could be the Motorola Ibiza. The budget handset is likely to feature a 90Hz IPS LCD display. Sharma says that the phone would “most likely” launch this month. A recent report by German Blog TecknikNews says that Motorola Ibiza could be launched officially as the Moto G40. Motorola, however, has not said anything about an upcoming phone launch in the Indian market.

The Motorola Ibiza, aka Moto G40, has been tipped to come with a new 5G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 series SoC, Android 11, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Separately, Nils Ahrensmeier of TechnikNews has leaked renders and specifications of the three rumoured Motorola phones: Moto G10, Moto G30, and Moto E7 Power.

Moto G10, aka Motorola Capri, price, specifications (expected)

The Moto G10 leak render suggests that the phone will feature a waterdrop-style notch, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, and a quad camera setup at the back. The panel is seen to sport a textured finish. Said to be codenamed Motorola Capri, it is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage options may include 64GB and 128GB.

Photo Credit: TecnikNews

The Moto G10 could feature a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. Upfront, the phone is said to have an 8-megapixel selfie camera. There may be a dedicated Google Assistant button on board and the phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery. It is expected to be priced at EUR 149.99 (roughly Rs. 13,100) and may come in Iridescent Pearl and Aurora Grey colour options.

Moto G30 price, specifications (expected)

The Moto G30, codenamed Motorola Capri Plus, is said to feature a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone seems to be similar to the Moto G10 in design apart from its glossy back panel finish. The Moto G30 is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable using a microSD card.

Photo Credit: TechnikNews

The camera setup is tipped to include a 64-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. Upfront, the phone is expected to feature an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. It is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The Moto G30 may be priced at EUR 179.99 (roughly Rs. 15,700) and is reported to come in Phantom Black and Pastel Sky colour options.

Moto E7 Power specifications (expected)

Lastly, Ahrensmeier leaks details about the Moto E7 Power, which is reportedly codenamed ‘Malta Lite' internally. It features a waterdrop-style notch display and a matte back panel with a dual camera setup at the back. The leaked render suggests rear speakers and a fingerprint sensor on the phone. The Moto E7 Power may come with the MediaTek P22 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery.

Photo Credit: TechnikNews

The phone is expected to come in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage models. The back cameras may have a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Up front, the Moto E7 Power is reported to have a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is tipped to come in Digital Blue and Oxy Red colour options.

Motorola Athena aka Motorola Defy

There's another Motorola phone that is reportedly in the works that could be codenamed Motorola Athena or Motorola Defy. The phone has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website with Android 10, an unknown Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor codenamed ‘bathena', and 4GB of RAM. The rumoured handset has an impressive single-core score of 1,527 points and a multi-core score of 5,727 points. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice. The report also says that the phone has also been listed on Google Play Console with an HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display, Snapdragon 662 SoC, Adreno 610 GPU, Android 10 software, and 4GB of RAM. There's also an image attached to the listing that suggests a waterdrop-style notch and a slight chin at the bottom.

