Moto G Stylus will be the name of the Motorola phone that appeared to debut with a stylus pen, according to a new report. The smartphone is believed to have some similarities with the Moto G8 Power that is rumoured to be in the works alongside the Moto G8. The Moto G Stylus will probably be the first stylus-carrying Android smartphone by the Lenovo-owned company. A render leaked last week suggested that the Moto G Stylus would sport a hole-punch display design.

Tipster Evan Blass, who is popular for his Twitter account @evleaks, has said in a fresh tweet that the Motorola phone with the stylus pen would be called the Moto G Stylus. Blass has cited his previous tweet that carried the leaked render of the unannounced phone, featuring the stylus and hole-punch display design.

Gadgets 360 at that time reported that a Motorola phone with the name Moto G Stylus had received a certification in Canada with model number XT2043-4. The same model number also surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database.

Referring to the new tweet by the reputed tipster, Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers has mentioned that the Moto G Stylus would be in development with codename “sofia+”. This shows some similarities with the upcoming Moto G8 Power that is reportedly codenamed “sofiar”.

If we look at the past reports, the Moto G8 Power and Moto G8 would come as the two new mid-range smartphones by Motorola. Both are rumoured to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. The Moto G8 Power, in the series, would also include a 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola is hosting a press event at MWC 2020 in Barcelona next month where it is likely to unveil the new Moto G8 phones alongside the Moto G Stylus. The company is also rumoured to have a new flagship in the works that would be called the Motorola Edge+. This could debut either at MWC 2020 or at a separate event at a later date. Meanwhile, it is safe to consider the rumours with a pinch of salt.