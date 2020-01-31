Moto G Stylus Spotted on Geekbench, Live Photos and Specifications Leak

Moto G Stylus has appeared on Geekbench and live photos have also cropped up online, giving us more information on key specifications and design details. To recall, the rumoured Moto G Stylus is the company's upcoming phone with stylus support, its first such smartphone, and it is expected to launch at MWC alongside new models in the Moto G8 series. To recall, while there as some confusion whether the new Motorola phone would be called the Motorola Edge+ earlier, recent reports have pointed to it being called the Moto G Stylus.

The fresh Geekbench listing of the Moto G Stylus suggests that the phone may run on Android 10 and pack 4GB of RAM. The phone is listed to run on a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC as well. The phone has achieved a single-core score of 311, and a multi-core score of 1,316. The listing also mentions the motherboard codenamed to be sofiap, something that was mentioned by XDA Developer's MishaalRahman as well. He spotted the Moto G Stylus on FCC with the same codename, and claims that the Moto G Stylus is a variant of the Moto G8 Power, which has been codenamed sofiar.

The live photos leaks are courtesy Twitter user Gustavo Gonzalez, 91Mobiles, and Mexican site Xataka.com. The images show the Moto G Stylus sporting a hole-punch display with the cut out placed on the upper left corner of the screen, thin bezels on all sides of the display, and a slight chin at the bottom. The stylus also spotted in the photos, and it is seen to sport two physical buttons.

At the back, the Moto G Stylus is seen to sport a multitude of cameras, and it reportedly will include a 48-megapixel camera, a 117-degree wide-angle action camera. The sensors are positioned vertically on the upper left corner of the back panel, and a rear fingerprint sensor is also spotted. Key specifications are also leaked by 91Mobiles, and the report says that the Moto G Stylus could feature a 6.3-inch or 6.4-inch full-HD+ display, a Snapdragon 6-series processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charge support. The storage should be further expandable via a microSD card.

Gadgets 360 recently spotted the Moto G Stylus on the Canada certification site as well, with model number XT2043-4. As mentioned, the Moto G Stylus should launch alongside the Moto G8 series at MWC 2020.