Moto G Stylus 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G Stylus 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging and is claimed to last for up to two days on a single charge.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 June 2021 11:15 IST
Moto G Stylus 5G has a hole-punch cutout display design

Highlights
  • Moto G Stylus 5G will go on sale in the US from June 14
  • The phone has a 48-megapixel primary sensor
  • Moto G Stylus 5G is a single-SIM phone

Moto G Stylus 5G has launched in the US as the 5G variant of the Moto G Stylus (2021) that debuted in January this year. The new phone comes with a quad rear camera setup and a hole-punch cutout on the display for the selfie camera. The overall design of the 5G variant seems pretty similar to the 4G model except for the camera module on the back that carries one extra sensor. Moto G Stylus 5G is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration as well as a single colour option.

Moto G Stylus 5G price

Moto G Stylus 5G is priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 29,100) for the sole 6GB RAM + 256GB storage model and is offered in a single Cosmic Emerald colour. The phone will go on sale from June 14 in the US and as of now, the Motorola owned by Lenovo has not shared details on the international availability of the smartphone.

Moto G Stylus 5G specifications

The single-SIM (Nano) Moto G Stylus 5G runs Android 11 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Max Vision display with a 386ppi pixel density, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) via a dedicated slot.

For photos and videos, the Moto G Stylus 5G packs a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens. Accompanying the primary sensor is an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens and 118-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 5-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixle depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, the Moto G Stylus 5G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard the Moto G Stylus 5G include notification LED, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope. There is a fingerprint reader on the back as well as Face Unlock feature. Motorola has packed a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging and the company claims the battery can last up to two days on a single charge. In terms of dimensions, the Moto G Stylus 5G measures 169.54x77.48x9.35mm and weighs 217.5 grams. It comes in a water-repellent design, as per the company.

Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Moto G Stylus 5G, Moto G Stylus 5G Price, Moto G Stylus 5G Specifications, Motorola
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
