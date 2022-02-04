Moto G Stylus (2022) has been launched as the company's latest model bundled with a stylus pen. The new Motorola phone comes with a 90Hz display and is equipped with triple rear cameras. The Moto G Stylus (2022) also includes a preloaded Moto Note app that lets you write notes using the bundled stylus, even without unlocking the phone. The stylus can also be used for capturing and editing screenshots using a pre-installed Screenshot Editor and drawing sketches on a preloaded Coloring Book app. The Moto G Stylus (2022) is also rated to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge.

Moto G Stylus (2022) price

Moto G Stylus (2022) price has been set at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,400) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Metallic Rose and Twilight Blue colours and is available in the US through Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola.com. It will also be available through Consumer Cellular and Cricket in the coming months, the Lenovo-owned company said in a blog post.

Details about the launch of the Moto G Stylus (2022) in other markets are yet to be announced.

Last year, the Moto G Stylus (2021) was launched at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,300) for the sole 4GB + 128GB model.

Moto G Stylus (2022) specifications

The Moto G Stylus (2022) smartphone runs on Android 11 with My UX on top and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with a 396ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. The Moto G Stylus (2022) carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Moto G Stylus (2022) comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Moto G Stylus (2022) comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola has packed Moto G Stylus (2022) with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. The phone also includes two microphones. Besides, it measures 170.21x75.90x9.45mm and weighs 216 grams.