  Moto G Stylus (2022) With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G Stylus (2022) With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G Stylus (2022) price is set at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,400).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 February 2022 10:43 IST
Moto G Stylus (2022) With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G Stylus (2022) features a hole-punch display design

Highlights
  • Moto G Stylus (2022) is available in the US
  • The Motorola phone comes bundled with a stylus pen
  • Moto G Stylus (2022) packs a 5,000mAh battery

Moto G Stylus (2022) has been launched as the company's latest model bundled with a stylus pen. The new Motorola phone comes with a 90Hz display and is equipped with triple rear cameras. The Moto G Stylus (2022) also includes a preloaded Moto Note app that lets you write notes using the bundled stylus, even without unlocking the phone. The stylus can also be used for capturing and editing screenshots using a pre-installed Screenshot Editor and drawing sketches on a preloaded Coloring Book app. The Moto G Stylus (2022) is also rated to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge.

Moto G Stylus (2022) price

Moto G Stylus (2022) price has been set at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,400) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Metallic Rose and Twilight Blue colours and is available in the US through Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola.com. It will also be available through Consumer Cellular and Cricket in the coming months, the Lenovo-owned company said in a blog post.

Details about the launch of the Moto G Stylus (2022) in other markets are yet to be announced.

Last year, the Moto G Stylus (2021) was launched at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,300) for the sole 4GB + 128GB model.

Moto G Stylus (2022) specifications

The Moto G Stylus (2022) smartphone runs on Android 11 with My UX on top and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with a 396ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. The Moto G Stylus (2022) carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Moto G Stylus (2022) comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Moto G Stylus (2022) comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola has packed Moto G Stylus (2022) with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. The phone also includes two microphones. Besides, it measures 170.21x75.90x9.45mm and weighs 216 grams.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.




Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More

  
