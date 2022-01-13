Moto G Stylus (2022) alleged renders have been leaked suggesting that the phone could come with a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch cutout on display for front the camera. According to a report, the phone will have a Gold colour option, and it will get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The renders of the smartphone have already been leaked twice, however, they were in different colour options. The price and specifications of the rumoured handset were also tipped in some previous reports.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Moto G Stylus (2022) will come with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout on the the display that has a thick bottom bezel. While the volume rocker and power button with the embedded fingerprint sensor are on the right spine, the SIM tray is on the left side. On the back is a rectangular module with three cameras and an LED flash, and there is also a Moto logo. The USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and stylus housing are on the bottom of the Motorola phone.

Previously, two sets of renders of the Moto G Stylus (2022) surfaced on the Internet. One was shared by 91Mobiles, and the other set was shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with Prepp. Both the sets showed the same positioning of the ports, sensors and cutouts.

Moto G Stylus 2022 price in India (expected)

The Prepp report mentioned above claimed that the Moto G Stylus (2022) could be priced at Rs. 38,475 in India.

Moto G Stylus 2022 specifications (expected)

Moto G Stylus 2022 is said to sport a 6.81-inch display, and it could come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC. The phone could be offered with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is tipped to sport a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an LED flash with the triple rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone may measure 170.3x75.9x9.4mm.

