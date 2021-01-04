Technology News
Moto G Stylus (2021) New Renders, Specifications Leak Online

Moto G Stylus (2021) is tipped to come with a 3.5mm audio jack, rear fingerprint scanner.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 January 2021 12:17 IST
Moto G Stylus (2021) New Renders, Specifications Leak Online

Photo Credit: Voice/ OnLeaks

Moto G Stylus (2021) is tipped to have a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back

Highlights
  • Moto G Stylus (2021) is expected to feature a large 6.8-inch display
  • The phone is tipped to sport a flat display with a hole-punch display
  • Moto G Stylus (2021) may have a 16-megapixel selfie camera on board

Moto G Stylus (2021), the rumoured successor to the Moto G Stylus launched last year, has leaked in new renders. The renders show the design of the phone from both the front and back. The same source has also leaked key specifications of the Moto G Stylus that include display and camera information. The Moto G Stylus (2021) was also recently spotted on the Amazon US site. But the e-commerce site renders were very different from the ones leaked today. The new leak suggests that the Moto G Stylus (2021) will have a different camera module at the back, and a rear fingerprint sensor instead of a side-mounted sensor.

Moto G Stylus (2021) design, specifications (expected)

Tipster OnLeaks, aka Steve Hemmerstoffer, has shared new renders and some specifications of the Moto G Stylus (2021) on Voice. The phone is seen to sport a flat display panel with a hole-punch cut out on the top left corner of the display for the selfie camera. The phone appears to have a slight chin and a thin forehead as well. At the back, the new renders of the Moto G Stylus (2021) show a quad camera setup enclosed within a large rectangular housing. The sensors are located in a square-shaped manner, different from what the renders on the Amazon US site had suggested. There's also a rear fingerprint sensor below the Motorola logo at the back.

The renders hint that the stylus, speaker grille, and charging port are housed at the bottom of the Moto G Stylus (2021). The volume and the power buttons are seen to be positioned on the right side. As for specifications, OnLeaks tips that the Moto G Stylus (2021) may feature a large 6.8-inch display with dimensions at 169.6x73.7x8.8mm (10.9mm with the rear camera bump).

The new leak suggests that the quad camera setup at the back of the Moto G Stylus (2021) will include a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the phone is tipped to include a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. Lastly, the Moto G Stylus (2021) is expected to have a 3.5mm audio jack.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Moto G Stylus 2021, Moto G Stylus 2021 specifications, Motorola
