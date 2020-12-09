Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing

Moto G Stylus (2021) is reportedly in the works as the phone has briefly been spotted on Amazon US website. The listing was live for a very short time, but it offered a glimpse into the phone's possible pricing and specifications. Moto G Stylus (2021) renders were also seen alongside, leaving very little to imagination. Motorola has made no announcements regarding Moto G Stylus (2021) but given that the predecessor, Moto G Stylus, was launched in February, a successor may not be too far.

Moto G Stylus (2021) price (expected)

The Amazon listing was live briefly and is not accessible anymore. Gizmochina managed to spot the listing while it was live, and claims that Moto G Stylus (2021) was listed at a price of $341.89 (roughly Rs. 25,100) in the US. It is also said to come in Aurora Black and Aurora White colour options. The phone could launch with a completely different price tag as Amazon was likely testing the product listing with a placeholder price tag.

Moto G Stylus (2021) specifications (expected)

Renders and specifications leaked through the Amazon listing hints that Moto G Stylus (2021) may feature a 6.8-inch hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left corner. The phone has a quad camera setup on the back and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The stylus is synonymous with the colour of the back panel.

It may pack 4GB of RAM and run on Android 10 OS. There is expected to be a 4,000mAh battery on the Moto G Stylus (2021). Past leaks indicate that the phone may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The quad rear camera setup may feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone is expected to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Moto G Stylus (2021) is tipped to offer 128GB of storage.

