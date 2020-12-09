Technology News
loading

Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing

Moto G Stylus (2021) is tipped to have a hole-punch display and a quad rear camera setup.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 December 2020 10:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing

Photo Credit: Gizmochina

Moto G Stylus (2021) is expected to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Moto G Stylus (2021) may come in Aurora White, Aurora Black colours
  • The smartphone is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery
  • Moto G Stylus (2021) could be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC

Moto G Stylus (2021) is reportedly in the works as the phone has briefly been spotted on Amazon US website. The listing was live for a very short time, but it offered a glimpse into the phone's possible pricing and specifications. Moto G Stylus (2021) renders were also seen alongside, leaving very little to imagination. Motorola has made no announcements regarding Moto G Stylus (2021) but given that the predecessor, Moto G Stylus, was launched in February, a successor may not be too far.

Moto G Stylus (2021) price (expected)

The Amazon listing was live briefly and is not accessible anymore. Gizmochina managed to spot the listing while it was live, and claims that Moto G Stylus (2021) was listed at a price of $341.89 (roughly Rs. 25,100) in the US. It is also said to come in Aurora Black and Aurora White colour options. The phone could launch with a completely different price tag as Amazon was likely testing the product listing with a placeholder price tag.

Moto G Stylus (2021) specifications (expected)

Renders and specifications leaked through the Amazon listing hints that Moto G Stylus (2021) may feature a 6.8-inch hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left corner. The phone has a quad camera setup on the back and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The stylus is synonymous with the colour of the back panel.

It may pack 4GB of RAM and run on Android 10 OS. There is expected to be a 4,000mAh battery on the Moto G Stylus (2021). Past leaks indicate that the phone may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The quad rear camera setup may feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone is expected to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Moto G Stylus (2021) is tipped to offer 128GB of storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G Stylus 2021, Moto G Stylus 2021 Price, Moto G Stylus 2021 specifications, Moto G Stylus 2021 Renders, Moto G Stylus 2021 Design, Motorola
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung SmartThings Brings Support for Google Nest Devices for the First Time

Related Stories

Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are Facebook’s Top Moments of 2020
  2. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus Nord End of Support Planned for Mid-2023
  3. Apple Launches New AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones Priced at Rs. 59,900
  4. Now Set a New Wallpaper for Each WhatsApp Chat
  5. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Micromax In 1b Review
  7. Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Google Rolls Out Last Software Update for Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL: Report
  9. Boat Watch Enigma India Launch on December 9, Will Be Priced at Rs. 2,999
  10. Google, Billboard Reveal Top 100 Most Hummed Songs of the Year to Assistant
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Look to Speak App Lets People Use Their Eyes to Select Phrases to Be Said Aloud
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Leaked Renders Suggests 6.5-Inch Display, Hole-Punch Cut Out Design
  3. Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing
  4. Samsung SmartThings Brings Support for Google Nest Devices for the First Time
  5. Webex Video Conferencing App Revamped by Cisco, Adds Noise Cancellation and Transcription Service
  6. Apple Could Block Apps That Don't Comply With New Privacy Feature
  7. Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones Launched in India, Shipping Starts December 15
  8. WhatsApp Brings New ‘Add to Cart’ Button to Enhance Shopping Experience
  9. Google Photos Brings New HDR Filter, ML-Based Suggestions for Pixel Users
  10. Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Getting Last and Final Update; Comes With November 2020 Security Patch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com