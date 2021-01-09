Technology News
Moto G Stylus (2021), Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021), Motorola One 5G Ace Launched: All the Details

Moto G Stylus (2021) is powered by the Snapdragon 678 SoC and comes in a single 4GB + 128GB configuration.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 January 2021 12:57 IST
Moto G Stylus (2021), Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021), Motorola One 5G Ace Launched: All the Details

Moto G Stylus 2021 has four rear cameras, Moto G Power has three cameras on the back

Highlights
  • Moto G Stylus (2021) is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,000)
  • Moto G Power (2021) starts at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 14,700)
  • Motorola One 5G Ace is priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 29,500)

Moto G Stylus (2021), Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021), and Motorola One 5G Ace have been launched in the US as refreshed models for the year. All four phones run Android 10, and some are offered in multiple RAM and storage configurations as well as multiple colour options. They come with fingerprint scanners on different locations and are all powered by Qualcomm processors. Motorola claims two days of battery on Moto G Stylus (2021) and up to three days on the Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021).

Moto G Stylus (2021), Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021), Motorola One 5G Ace price

Moto G Stylus (2021) is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Aurora Black and Aurora White colour options. Moto G Power (2021) is offered in a 3GB + 32GB storage variant that costs $199.99 (roughly Rs. 14,700) and a 4GB + 64GB storage variant that comes in at $249 (roughly Rs. 18,300). The phone has a single Flash Grey colour option. Moto G Play (2021) is priced at $169.99 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for the sole 3GB + 32GB storage variant and comes in Misty Blue colour option. Lastly, the Motorola One 5G Ace is priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 29,500) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. There is also a 4GB + 64GB storage variant and the phone is offered in Frosted White colour option.

All four phones will start shipping from January 13 and as of now, there is no information on international availability.

Moto G Stylus (2021) specifications

Moto G Stylus (2021) runs Android 10 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 386ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 678 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM with 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

It has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, Moto G Stylus (2021) sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the phone include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a USB Type-C port. Moto G Stylus (2021) is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging. The phone measures 169.8x77.9x9mm and weighs 213 grams.

Moto G Power (2021) specifications

Moto G Power (2021) runs Android 10 and comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 267ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC and up to 4GB of RAM. You get up to 64GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

In terms of optics, the phone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapxiel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, you get an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on Moto G Power (2021) include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is no 3.5mm headset jack here. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and Motorola says it can last up to three days on a single charge. The phone measures 165.28x75.9x9.49mm and weighs 206.5 grams.

Moto G Play (2021) specifications

Moto G Play (2021) runs Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 269ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 460 SoC and Adreno 610 GPU with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

For photos and videos, you get a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens at the front of Moto G Play (2021).

Connectivity options on the phone include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and Motorola says it can last up to three days. Moto G Play (2021) measures 166.59x75.99x9.36mm and weighs 204 grams.

Motorola One 5G Ace specifications

Motorola One 5G Ace runs Android 10 and comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display that has 394ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC and comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photography, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, Motorola One 5G Ace comes with a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options on the Motorola One 5G Ace include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support and Motorola says it can over two days.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)

Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Motorola Moto G Play (2021)

Motorola Moto G Play (2021)

Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Motorola One 5G Ace

Motorola One 5G Ace

Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Motorola, Moto G Stylus 2021, Moto G Power 2021, Moto G Play 2021, Motorola One 5G Ace
