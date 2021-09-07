Moto G Pure has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. The listing has suggested some key specification of the smartphone that has not been confirmed by Motorola yet. Moto G Pure is expected to be an entry-level smartphone in Lenovo-owned company's lineup. Last month, the smartphone was also spotted with US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Wi-Fi Alliance, TUV, and REL Canada certifications. These listings hinted at the battery capacity, software information, and the model number of the upcoming smartphone.

The Geekbench listing — first spotted by MySmartPrice — for the Moto G Pure shows that it scored 135 points in the single-core tests and 501 points in the multi-core tests. The Motorola phone is listed with a 2GHz octa-core processor that is speculated to be the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. The listing shows 3GB of RAM and Android 11. Going by the specifications mentioned here, it is safe to assume that Motorola will be launching this as a budget-friendly offering.

Last month, the Moto G Pure was spotted in a REL Canada listing that confirmed the moniker of the upcoming smartphone along with its model number — XT2163-4. The US FCC and Wi-Fi Alliance certifications also show the same model number for Moto G Pure. The latter mentions that the smartphone will come with Android 11 out-of-the-box. As per the TUV listing, the smartphone is expected to get a 4,000mAh battery along with 10W charging support. These listings were first reported by MySmartPrice.

In other Motorola-related news, the Moto E20 specifications were also tipped via a Geekbench listing. The smartphone — codenamed Aruba — is shown to be coming with a 1.61GHz octa-core Unisoc SOC that is paired with 2GB of RAM and Android 11. The Moto E20 scored 1,467 points in the single-core test and 4,621 points in the multi-core test.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.