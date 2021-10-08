Moto E40 and Moto G Pure smartphones have gone official. The Moto E40 has been unveiled in Europe, whereas the Moto G Pure has been introduced in the US. The Moto E40 comes with a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, and a rear fingerprint sensor. The phone has gone official just days before its scheduled India launch on October 12. The Moto G Pure is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, has a 4,000mAh battery, and is equipped with a dual rear camera setup.

Moto E40, Moto G Pure price and sale

The new Moto E40 is priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,900). It has been launched in Charcoal Gray and Clay Pink colour options. However, the exact availability details of the smartphone are not known yet. In India, the Moto E40 is slated to launch on October 12. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart.

As for the Moto G Pure, it is priced at $159.99 (roughly Rs. 12,000). The unlocked variant is up for pre-order on Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, Amazon, and Motorola.com. The phone will go on sale on Verizon from October 14. T-Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, UScellular, Consumer Cellular, Boost Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Republic Wireless will offer the handset in the coming months. The new Moto G Pure will also be available in Canada in the coming months. It comes in a single Deep Indigo colour option.

Moto E40 specifications

Moto E40 runs on Android 11 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T700 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is 64GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card.

The Moto E40 has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. The sensor is equipped with Quad Pixel technology that helps in better night photography. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that is said to last for up to 40 hours.

Moto G Pure specifications

Moto G Pure runs on Android 11. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS TFT LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 269ppi pixel density. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be 32GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

As for cameras, the Moto G Pure has a 13-megapixel main camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include single LED flash. In the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

Moto E40 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, GPS, and more. The phone has an IP52-rated dust and water repellent build, weighs 188 grams, and measures 167.36x75.63x8.75mm.