Moto G Pro has made its debut in Germany and the phone by the looks and specifications appears to be a rebranded version of Moto G Stylus. The phone is currently not available to purchase, however, customers can "register for updates" via the Motorola Germany site. The newly launched Motorola smartphone packs triple rear cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, and an integrated stylus. It is unclear whether the smartphone will be launched in India any time soon and whether it will arrive as Moto G Pro or Moto G Stylus.

Moto G Pro price, availability

The Moto G Pro carries a price tag of EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 27,400) for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage option. The Lenovo-owned Motorola in a blog post has announced that the delivery of the phone will start in early June, however, the exact availability date isn't specified. Additionally, customers can sign up for updates regarding the phone on Motorola Germany site. The phone is offered in Mystic Indigo colour option.

Interestingly, the Moto G Pro appears to be a rebranded version of Moto G Stylus, launched in February this year. The Moto G Stylus is currently priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,600).

Moto G Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G Pro is based on Android One platform and run on Android 10. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,300 pixels) Max Vision display. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128 onboard storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The phone packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2 aperture. The vertically-stacked rear camera module also houses a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. For selfies and video calling, the Moto G Pro packs a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone is also equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W TurboPower charging. Connectivity options on the Moto G Pro include 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.0, and NFC support. The sensors on the phone include GPS, Accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, sensor hub, and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

Lastly, the Moto G Pro 158.6x75.8x9.2mm and weighs 192 grams.