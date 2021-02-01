Technology News
Motorola Moto G Pro Android 11 Update Rolls Out With January Security Patch

The Android 11 update for the Motorola Moto G Pro will bring features like conversation bubbles.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 1 February 2021 11:12 IST
The Android 11 update for Motorola Moto G Pro will have features like improved media controls

Highlights
  • The Android 11 update is rolling out for Motorola Moto G Pro in the UK
  • The update for the Motorola Moto G Pro weighs around 1.1GB
  • It includes features such as conversation bubbles and screen recording

Moto G Pro has started receiving the Android 11 update. It is rolling out in the UK at the moment but will likely expand to more regions soon. While the official update portal of the company says that the update has been available since January 21, it came into notice only after a moderator on Motorola's community page recently confirmed downloading the update on the Motorola Moto G Pro. The smartphone will bring with it the January 2021 Android security patch along with Android 11 features.

Users on Reddit reported receiving the Android 11 update for the Motorola Moto G Pro. It takes up around 1.1GB. The update is expected to bring with it usual Android 11 features, including conversation bubbles, screen recording, improved media controls, and one-time-permission improvements among other privacy upgrades. The update also brings with it the January 2021 Android security patch for the Moto G Pro.

As per Motorola's update portal, the Android 11 update for the Motorola Moto G Pro has been available since January 21, 2021 in the UK. A moderator on Motorola's community forum also claimed to have downloaded the update for the Moto G Pro.

In December 2020, the Moto G Pro was listed along with 22 other Motorola phones that would receive the Android 11 update. The Lenovo-owned company had not revealed the timeline of the anticipated updates but it was expected to roll out in 2021.

Since some Motorola phones like the Motorola One Macro are receiving the stable Android 10 update only now, it is a good thing that the company is rolling out the next software update in a more timely fashion.

If you haven't received a notification about the update, head over to Settings to check if the new Android 11 update has rolled out for your Moto G Pro.

Motorola Moto G Pro

Motorola Moto G Pro

Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2300 pixels
Tanishka Sodhi
