Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) Renders and Key Specifications Leak

Moto G Power (2021) is seen sporting a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 January 2021 11:15 IST
Photo Credit: Voice/ Nils Ahrensmeier

Moto G Power (2021) is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC

Highlights
  • Moto G Play (2021) is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC
  • Both phones are expected to have 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • Moto G Power (2021) may pack a large 4,850mAh battery

Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) are anticipated to launch this year and their renders and specifications have now leaked online. Judging by the fresh leak, the Moto G Power (2021) seems to be a more premium smartphone than the Moto G Play (2021). The Moto G Power (2021) is tipped to come with the Snapdragon 662 SoC, a triple rear camera setup, and a hole-punch display design. The Moto G Play (2021) is expected to get Snapdragon 460 SoC, a dual camera setup at the back, and a waterdrop-style notch.

Moto G Power (2021) design, specifications (expected)

Tipster Nils Ahrensmeier has leaked key specifications and renders of the rumoured Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021). The Moto G Power (2021) can be seen in the leaked renders featuring a hole-punch display design with a cut out on the top left corner for a selfie camera. There's a slight chin at the bottom of the display and the back is seen to have a textured finish. A square-shaped module is placed at the top centre of the back panel that houses three sensors and a flash. The Moto G Power (2021) is also seen to sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is tipped to come in grey, blue, and silver colour options.

The Moto G Power (2021) is expected to be come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options. Its triple rear camera setup is expected to have a 48-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Up front, the Moto G Power (2021) is said to have an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a 4,850mAh battery.

Moto G Play (2021) design, specifications (expected)

Coming to the Moto G Play (2021), the phone can be seen sporting a waterdrop-style notch in the renders. It has a more prominent chin at the bottom of the display than the Moto G Power (2021) along with a square-shaped module at the back with a dual cameras and a flash. There's a rear fingerprint sensor on board and the volume and power buttons sit on the right side of the phone. The Moto G Play (2021) is tipped to come in a shade of blue.

moo g play 2021 nils Moto G Play 2021

Moto G Play (2021) may be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC
Photo Credit: Voice/ Nils Ahrensmeier

As for specifications, tipster Ahrensmeier claims that the Moto G Play (2021) may be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The dual camera setup at the back has a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Up front, the phone has a 5-megapaixel selfie camera. The Moto G Play (2021) packs a 5,000mAh battery.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

