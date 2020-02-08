Motorola has launched a pair of new phones ahead of MWC 2020 – the Moto G Power and the Moto G Stylus. Both the phones were leaked extensively and there are no surprises in Motorola's announcement, except for the slightly modified names. Starting with the Moto G Stylus, it comes with a stylus that is bundled with an in-house note-taking app. The Moto G Power, on the other hand, packs a large 5,000mAh battery. Both the phones sport a hole-punch display with an identical size and resolution, and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The two phones run Android 10 on the software side with a stock interface and come equipped with Dolby-tuned dual stereo speakers.

Moto G Power, Moto G Stylus price, availability

The Moto G Power is priced at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 18,000) will soon be available in the US and Canada via major carriers and retail partners such as Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart and Amazon. As for the Moto G Stylus, it carries a price tag of $299.99 (roughly Rs. 21,500) and will also be available from the aforementioned outlets in US and Canada. Motorola is yet to reveal the international availability details of the two phones.

Moto G Power specifications

The Moto G Power runs Android 10 with a stock interface and packs a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2300 pixels) Max Vision display with 19.17:9 aspect ratio, 399ppi pixel density, and 88 percent screen-to-body ratio with a hole-punch design. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Moto G Power is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC

Moto G Power's triple rear camera setup includes a 16-megapixel main snapper with an f/1.7 aperture, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 118-degrees field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture housed in a hole-punch. It comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W rapid charging.

Connectivity options on the Moto G Power include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a/ac Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, and Galileo. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, ambient light, sensor hub, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Dimensions of the phone are 159.85 x 75.84 x 9.63mm and it weighs 199 grams.

Moto G Stylus specifications

The Moto G Stylus also runs Android 10 with a stock flavour and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2300 pixels) Max Vision display with 399ppi pixel density, 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 19.17:9 aspect ratio. It draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC ticking alongside 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Moto G Stylus features a 48-megapixel main camera and a dedicated action camera

Moto G Stylus also features triple rear camera hardware, but the resolution figures are slightly different compared to that of the Moto G Power. It has a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 lens, accompanied by a 16-megapixel action camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a laser autofocus module as well. Selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel snapper with an f/2.0 aperture.

It packs a smaller 4,000mAh battery with 10W rapid charging support. Connectivity is handled by 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a/ac Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, and Galileo. Sensors packed inside the phone include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, ambient light, sensor hub, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The Moto G Stylus measures 158.55 x 75.8 x 9.2mm and it tips the scales at 192 grams.