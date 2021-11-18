Moto G Power (2022) has launched as an upgrade to the Moto G Power (2021) unveiled earlier in January. The new handset is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The phone features a triple camera setup at the back with a 50-megapixel main sensor. It features a hole-punch display with the selfie camera cutout placed in the top centre. There is a rear fingerprint sensor onboard the Moto G Power (2022). The phone has a textured back panel.

Moto G Power (2022) price, sale

The new Moto G Power (2022) is priced at $199/ $249 (roughly Rs. 14,700/ Rs. 18,400) in the US. It will be available at Republic Wireless and Metro by T-Mobile in the coming months, with subsequent availability at Verizon, Boost Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, Uscellular, and Google Fi. The unlocked model of the Moto G Power (2022) will also be available at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola US site in early 2022. In Canada, the new Moto G Power (2022) is said to be available in the coming months. As of now, the phone has been unveiled in a single Black colour option.

Moto G Power (2022) specifications

On the specification front, the Moto G Power (2022) runs on Android 11 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS TFT LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 269ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be 64GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

As for cameras, the Moto G Power (2022) has a triple camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera setup is accompanied by a single LED flash. Rear camera features include hyperlapse, dual capture, and more. Up front, the Moto G Power (2022) sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside the cutout with an f/2.0 lens.

Moto G Power (2022) packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It has a rear fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock as well. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and more. It is IP52 certified for dust and water resistance, measures at 167.24x76.54x9.36mm, and weighs 203 grams.