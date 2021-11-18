Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto G Power (2022) With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G Power (2022) With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G Power (2022) features a 6.5-inch HD+ hole-punch display.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 November 2021 10:46 IST
Moto G Power (2022) With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G Power (2022) will be available on Best Buy, Amazon, Motorola site in early 2022

Highlights
  • Moto G Power (2022) has been unveiled in a textured Black finish
  • Moto G Power (2022) weighs 203 grams, has a rear fingerprint sensor
  • Moto G Power (2022) has a 90Hz display refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio

Moto G Power (2022) has launched as an upgrade to the Moto G Power (2021) unveiled earlier in January. The new handset is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The phone features a triple camera setup at the back with a 50-megapixel main sensor. It features a hole-punch display with the selfie camera cutout placed in the top centre. There is a rear fingerprint sensor onboard the Moto G Power (2022). The phone has a textured back panel.

Moto G Power (2022) price, sale

The new Moto G Power (2022) is priced at $199/ $249 (roughly Rs. 14,700/ Rs. 18,400) in the US. It will be available at Republic Wireless and Metro by T-Mobile in the coming months, with subsequent availability at Verizon, Boost Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, Uscellular, and Google Fi. The unlocked model of the Moto G Power (2022) will also be available at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola US site in early 2022. In Canada, the new Moto G Power (2022) is said to be available in the coming months. As of now, the phone has been unveiled in a single Black colour option.

Moto G Power (2022) specifications

On the specification front, the Moto G Power (2022) runs on Android 11 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS TFT LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 269ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be 64GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

As for cameras, the Moto G Power (2022) has a triple camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera setup is accompanied by a single LED flash. Rear camera features include hyperlapse, dual capture, and more. Up front, the Moto G Power (2022) sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside the cutout with an f/2.0 lens.

Moto G Power (2022) packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It has a rear fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock as well. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and more. It is IP52 certified for dust and water resistance, measures at 167.24x76.54x9.36mm, and weighs 203 grams.

Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G Power 2022, Moto G Power 2022 Price, Moto G Power 2022 Specifications, Motorola
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Signs 5-Year Deal to Pay for News From AFP

Related Stories

Moto G Power (2022) With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Lite Version Could Be in Development, Gamers Asked Why They Want It
  2. Moto Watch 100 With a Circular Display, 14-Day Battery Life Now Official
  3. Moto G41 Official-Looking Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online
  4. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Models Tipped to Launch in India Early Next Year
  7. BSNL Revises Rs. 187 Prepaid Plan, Now Offers 2GB Daily Data
  8. Amazfit GTS 3 Review: Old Wine in a New Bottle
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Getting Arcane-Themed Characters
  10. Here’s When Your Samsung Phone Will Get Android 12-Based One UI 4.0 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V23e 5G Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of November 23 Launch
  2. Moto G Power (2022) With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Signs 5-Year Deal to Pay for News From AFP
  4. Apple Announces Self Service Repair Programme, to Sell Spare Parts to Consumers for iPhone, Mac
  5. Amazon to Stop Accepting Visa Credit Cards in UK Over Payments Dispute, May Also Drop Visa as Partner in US
  6. Snapchat's Snap Map Revamped With Explore, Memories Layer Experiences
  7. Netflix Launches Top 10 Website to Rank Shows, Movies by Hours Viewed
  8. Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction NFT Launch Hits Roadblock After Miramax Files Suit
  9. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Get Mid-November Update to Fix Fingerprint Scanning Issues
  10. The Game Awards 2022 Nominations Announced for Game of the Year, Game Awards, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com