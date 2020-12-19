Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto G Play (2021) Allegedly Listed on Google Play Console, Tipping Snapdragon 460 SoC, 6.5 Inch Display

Moto G Play (2021) Allegedly Listed on Google Play Console, Tipping Snapdragon 460 SoC, 6.5-Inch Display

Moto G Play (2021) has not been confirmed by Motorola.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 December 2020 18:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Moto G Play (2021) Allegedly Listed on Google Play Console, Tipping Snapdragon 460 SoC, 6.5-Inch Display

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @TTechinical

Moto G Play (2021) may have a notched display

Highlights
  • Moto G Play (2021) could come with 3GB of RAM
  • The phone could have a 6.5-inch display
  • Moto G Play (2021) may run on Android 10

Moto G Play (2021) is said to have been spotted in a Google Play Console listing, which includes some specifications and an image of the phone from the front. The phone is said to be powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC and come with a notched selfie camera. The bezels are relatively thick all around. However, at this point it is unclear if this is the image of the Moto G Play (2021) or just a placeholder. The phone was allegedly spotted in a Geekbench listing last month that also suggested the presence of Snapdragon 460 SoC.

As per a tweet from tipster ‘@TTechinical', a phone called Moto G Play (2021) has been spotted in a Google Play Console listing with some specifications and an image. The phone is said to be powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC (SM4350) and Adreno 610 GPU, and come with 3GB RAM or at least have a variant with 3GB RAM. It is expected to run Android 10. Moto G Play (2021) is said have a 720x1,600 pixels display with 280ppi pixel density. The tipster adds that it will feature a 6.5-inch display.

Coming to the image in the listing, it shows a phone with a notch for the selfie camera, relatively thick bezels on the side and an even thicker chin. The power and volume buttons are on the right side. However, this could just be a placeholder image and not a picture of the actual Moto G Play (2021).

Last month, a phone believed to be the Moto G Play (2021) was spotted in a Geekbench listing with Snapdragon 460 SoC and 3GB of RAM. It scored 253 in single-core and 1,233 in multi-core tests. Earlier in November, known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, shared a render of a Motorola phone allegedly called Motorola Moto G10 Play, but Hemmerstoffer had said that the name had not been confirmed. So, it is possible that the renders shared by him were of the rumoured Moto G Play (2021). If this turns out to be true, the phone will look quite different from the image in the Google Play Console listing.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Moto G Play 2021, Google Play Console
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Hotfix 1.05; CDPR Update on Refunds; Microsoft Adds Warning in Store; More

Related Stories

Moto G Play (2021) Allegedly Listed on Google Play Console, Tipping Snapdragon 460 SoC, 6.5-Inch Display
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vi Launches Rs. 399 Digital Exclusive Plan for Online SIM Orders
  2. Realme Buds Wireless Pro Review
  3. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  4. Vivo X60 Series Design, Configurations Revealed via Official Store Listing
  5. Apple Supplier Wistron's 'Labour Violations': 12-Hour Shifts, No Overtime
  6. Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch With OxygenBeats AI Engine Launched in India
  7. LG Rollable Could Launch in June 2021, Price Tipped
  8. WhatsApp Voice, Video Calls Now Rolling Out to Some Desktop Users: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G Play (2021) Allegedly Listed on Google Play Console, Tipping Snapdragon 460 SoC, 6.5-Inch Display
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Hotfix 1.05; CDPR Update on Refunds; Microsoft Adds Warning in Store; More
  3. Apple Supplier Wistron Could Not Manage Scaled Up iPhone Plant, Broke Several Laws: Government Report
  4. AirPods Max Low Power and Ultralow Power Modes Explained on Apple Support Page
  5. Microsoft Working on In-House Chip to Replace Intel Processors on Surface Laptops
  6. Samsung to Unveil New Exynos SoC on January 12 Next Year, Expected to Be Exynos 2100
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch, Could Start at EUR 849
  8. Google Antitrust Case Potential Trial Date Suggested for 2023
  9. US Charges China-Based Zoom Executive for Disrupting Tiananmen Crackdown Commemorations
  10. US Adds Dozens of Chinese Firms Including Chipmaker SMIC and Drone Company SZ DJI to Trade Blacklist
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com