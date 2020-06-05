Moto G Fast and Moto E (2020) have been launched as the latest smartphones by Motorola. While the Moto G Fast is a new model in the Moto G series with a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch display, the Moto E (2020) comes as the seventh-generation model in the widely-selling Moto E family with a dual rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style notch. Both new Moto phones run Android 10 and include features such as Moto Display as well as Moto Actions.

Moto G Fast, Moto E (2020) price, availability details

The Moto G Fast price is set at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 15,100) for the single, 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone comes in a lone, Pearl White colour option. In contrast, the Moto E (2020) price is set at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,300) for the single, 2GB + 32GB storage model. The phone has a Midnight Blue colour option. Both Moto G Fast and Moto E will be available for purchase in the US starting June 12, with their pre-orders starting today. However, details about their global launch are yet to be revealed.

Moto G Fast specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G Fast features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) Max Vision display with 268ppi of pixel density and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. There is the triple rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field of view (FoV) of 118 degrees. The rear camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel sensor that has an f/2.2 macro lens.

For selfies and video chat, the Moto G Fast comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that has an f/2.0 lens on top.

The Moto G Fast comes with 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Motorola has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Moto G Fast that supports 10W rapid charging and up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 161.87x75.7x9.05mm and weighs 189.4 grams.

Moto E (2020) specifications, features

The Moto E (2020) has a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) Max Vision display with 271ppi of pixel density and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. It comes with the dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.0 lens.

Moto E (2020) comes with a dual rear camera setup

In terms of storage, the Moto E (2020) has 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, proximity, and a rear-mounted fingerprint.

The Moto E (2020) packs a 3,550mAh battery that supports standard 5W charging and is claimed to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Lastly, the phone measures 159.77x76.56x8.65mm and weighs 185 grams.

