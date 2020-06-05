Technology News
Moto G Fast, Moto E (2020) With 32GB Onboard Storage, Android 10 Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G Fast price has been set at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 15,100), while Moto E (2020) price comes at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,300).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 June 2020 18:41 IST
Moto G Fast comes with an hole-punch display design

Highlights
  • Moto G Fast is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • Moto E (2020) is the seventh-generation model in its series
  • Moto G Fast packs a 4,000mAh battery

Moto G Fast and Moto E (2020) have been launched as the latest smartphones by Motorola. While the Moto G Fast is a new model in the Moto G series with a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch display, the Moto E (2020) comes as the seventh-generation model in the widely-selling Moto E family with a dual rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style notch. Both new Moto phones run Android 10 and include features such as Moto Display as well as Moto Actions.

Moto G Fast, Moto E (2020) price, availability details

The Moto G Fast price is set at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 15,100) for the single, 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone comes in a lone, Pearl White colour option. In contrast, the Moto E (2020) price is set at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,300) for the single, 2GB + 32GB storage model. The phone has a Midnight Blue colour option. Both Moto G Fast and Moto E will be available for purchase in the US starting June 12, with their pre-orders starting today. However, details about their global launch are yet to be revealed.

Moto G Fast specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G Fast features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) Max Vision display with 268ppi of pixel density and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. There is the triple rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field of view (FoV) of 118 degrees. The rear camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel sensor that has an f/2.2 macro lens.

For selfies and video chat, the Moto G Fast comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that has an f/2.0 lens on top.

The Moto G Fast comes with 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Motorola has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Moto G Fast that supports 10W rapid charging and up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 161.87x75.7x9.05mm and weighs 189.4 grams.

Moto E (2020) specifications, features

The Moto E (2020) has a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) Max Vision display with 271ppi of pixel density and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. It comes with the dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.0 lens.

moto e 2020 image Moto E 2020

Moto E (2020) comes with a dual rear camera setup

 

In terms of storage, the Moto E (2020) has 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, proximity, and a rear-mounted fingerprint.

The Moto E (2020) packs a 3,550mAh battery that supports standard 5W charging and is claimed to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Lastly, the phone measures 159.77x76.56x8.65mm and weighs 185 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Motorola Moto G Fast

Motorola Moto G Fast

Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 9-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 1.12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Motorola Moto E (2020)

Motorola Moto E (2020)

Display 6.20-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3550mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
