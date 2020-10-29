Moto G 5G specifications have leaked — the new budget 5G phone by Lenovo-owned Motorola is said to be in the works with a codename “Kiev.” The smartphone is expected to come as a toned-down version of the Moto G 5G Plus that was launched in July. Some key specifications of the Moto G 5G have also surfaced, and the phone is said to come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC and feature an OLED display. The Moto G 5G may face tough competition from the recently launched OnePlus Nord N10 5G.

Technology blog TechnikNews has leaked details about the Moto G 5G in a collaboration with XDA Developers' Adam Conway. The new phone is said to launch alongside the Moto G9 Power later this year and is currently in development as the Motorola Kiev.

Moto G 5G specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the Moto G 5G is said to have a full-HD OLED display with a standard, 60Hz refresh rate and HDR support. The phone is said to have the Snapdragon 690 SoC that recently debuted with the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. Further, it would offer 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The internal storage is also said to be expandable using a microSD card.

The Moto G 5G is rumoured to have a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor along with an f/1.7 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. For selfies, the phone is said to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, which is the same that's available on the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Motorola will offer Android 10 on the Moto G 5G at the time of its launch, according to the report. The phone is also said to support NFC connectivity as well as Qualcomm aptX.

The Moto G 5G is said to come in two distinct variants, with model numbers XT2113-2 and XT2113-3.

Back in July, tipster Evan Blass provided some specifications of the Moto G 5G. Those were, however, not in line with the latest revelation. Blass had noted that the Moto G 5G would be the earlier leaked Motorola Edge Lite. The phone was also expected to arrive alongside the Moto G 5G Plus. But it wasn't announced at the time of the Moto G5 Plus launch.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.