Moto G 5G specifications have been leaked by notable tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks, and the smartphone is said to be what was formerly leaked as the Motorola Edge Lite. It is speculated that the phone will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, and quad rear cameras. It is also rumoured that the smartphone will support 5G connectivity, as the name Moto G 5G suggests. The tipster has added that there's a Moto G 5G Plus in the works as well. The Lenovo-owned Motorola is yet to confirm the development of both, Motorola Edge Lite and Moto G 5G smartphones. The company is also reportedly hosting an event on July 7 where it the launch of Motorola Edge Lite was speculated.

Moto G 5G specifications (expected)

According to tipster Evan Blass, the dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G 5G will likely come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone is said run Android 10 out-of-the-box and sport Full HD+ resolution display with 90Hz refresh rate and 21:9 aspect ratio.

The tipster further hints that the Moto G 5G will carry dual front cameras and quad rear cameras. The quad rear camera setup is said to include a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Connectivity options on the Moto G 5G reportedly include Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi, 5G connectivity, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging. It is said to measure 167.98x73.97x9.59mm and weigh 207 grams.

The tipster has not specified the pricing or availability details of Moto G 5G. A report recently claimed that Motorola is hosting an event on July 7 where the launch of Motorola Edge Lite is expected. Blass has also shared Moto G 5G renders, but they are paywalled. Blass added that there is a Moto G 5G Plus also incoming.

Last month, a Motorola phone believed to be Motorola Edge Lite was spotted on the US FCC website with model number XT2075-3. A report by XDA Developers suggests that the model number, XT2075-3 belongs to either Moto G 5G or Moto G 5G Plus for the global market. Motorola could still launch Motorola Edge Lite for Verizon in the US with model number XT2075-1, XDA report adds.

As Motorola is yet to confirm this development, it is advised taking the information with a pinch of salt.

