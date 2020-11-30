Moto G 5G has launched officially in the country after many teasers. The phone is exclusively available on Flipkart, and its key specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and a large 5,000mAh battery. The phone comes with a triple camera setup at the back that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It also features a HDR10 compatible 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch design. The Moto G 5G phone was unveiled first in the Europe earlier this month and it has now arrived in the Indian market.

Moto G 5G price in India, sale

The Moto G 5G is priced in India at Rs. 20,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The MRP is listed at Rs. 24,999 but it is being sold for Rs. 20,999. The phone is exclusively available on Flipkart and launch offers include 5 percent cashback on SBI and Axis cards. HDFC Bank cards get a discount of Rs. 1,000 bringing the price to Rs. 19,999. Moto G 5G is offered in Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver colour options.

Moto G 5G specifications

Detailing the specifications, the new Moto G 5G runs on Android 10 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LTPS display. As mentioned, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 6GB RAM.

The Moto G 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, Moto G 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Moto G 5G is IP52 certified for dust protection. Internal storage is listed to be 128GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 1TB). There is a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone. Moto G 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging. The battery life can last for up to two days.

Connectivity options on the Moto G 5G include 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C port, GPS, and more. It measures 166x76x10mm and weighs 212 grams.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.