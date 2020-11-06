Technology News
loading

Moto G 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G 5G is priced at EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 26,200) in Europe.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 November 2020 12:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Moto G 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G 5G has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Moto G 5G has a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back
  • The phone runs on Android 10 operating system
  • Moto G 5G has launched alongside Moto G9 Power

Moto G 5G has launched alongside Moto G9 Power in Europe, adding to the company's diverse smartphone portfolio. The new smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC to support 5G connectivity. Other specifications include a large 5,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary snapper. Moto G 5G has a hole-punch display up front and a fingerprint sensor on the back, placed underneath the Motorola batwing logo.

Moto G 5G price, availability

Moto G 5G is priced at EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 26,200) for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage option in select European countries. The company said in a blog post that the phone will also roll out to selected countries in India, Latin America, Middle East, and Asia in the coming weeks. Moto G 5G is offered in Volcanic Grey, Frosted Silver colour options.

Moto G 5G specifications

Moto G 5G specifications have been listed on the company's German site, though the smartphone is not on sale yet. Moto G 5G runs on Android 10 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LTPS display with 394ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 64GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Moto G 5G that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, Moto G 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Moto G 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging. The battery life can last for up to two days. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C port, GPS, and more. Moto G 5G is IP52 certified for dust protection. It measures 166x76x10mm and weighs 212 grams.

Motorola Moto G 5G

Motorola Moto G 5G

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G 5G, Moto G 5G Price, Moto G 5G Specifications, Motorola
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
YouTube Channels Making Money From Advertisements, Memberships Amplify Trump Voting Fraud Claims

Related Stories

Moto G 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  2. Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy M21s With Super AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  4. PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Release Date, Price, Games, and More
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Enters 'Finale' Week: Best Deals and Offers
  6. LG’s Slide Trademark Hints at a New Name for Its Rollable Smartphone
  7. Vivo V20 Review
  8. Acer Enduro N3 Rugged Laptop Launched in India for Rs. 76,500
  9. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Available Today
  10. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Launched: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. ZTE Blade A7s 2020 With Octa-Core Processor, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus 8T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 With Improved Camera Stability, Gaming Experience
  3. LG Slide Trademark Suggests New Name for Upcoming Rollable OLED Screen Smartphone
  4. Skullcandy Spoke TWS Earbuds With 14-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Huawei Appeals Against 5G Network Ban in Sweden
  6. Razer Book 13 With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, Up to 4K Display Launched
  7. Facebook Removes 'Inauthentic' Accounts, Pages Spanning Eight Nations
  8. Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Pro With 8K Support Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
  9. Redmi Note 9 Series Tipped to Get High Edition and Standard Edition, Key Specifications Leaked
  10. Samsung Galaxy M21s With Super AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com