Moto G 5G has launched alongside Moto G9 Power in Europe, adding to the company's diverse smartphone portfolio. The new smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC to support 5G connectivity. Other specifications include a large 5,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary snapper. Moto G 5G has a hole-punch display up front and a fingerprint sensor on the back, placed underneath the Motorola batwing logo.

Moto G 5G price, availability

Moto G 5G is priced at EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 26,200) for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage option in select European countries. The company said in a blog post that the phone will also roll out to selected countries in India, Latin America, Middle East, and Asia in the coming weeks. Moto G 5G is offered in Volcanic Grey, Frosted Silver colour options.

Moto G 5G specifications

Moto G 5G specifications have been listed on the company's German site, though the smartphone is not on sale yet. Moto G 5G runs on Android 10 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LTPS display with 394ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 64GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Moto G 5G that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, Moto G 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Moto G 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging. The battery life can last for up to two days. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C port, GPS, and more. Moto G 5G is IP52 certified for dust protection. It measures 166x76x10mm and weighs 212 grams.