Moto G 5G Plus has been unveiled as the company's latest smartphone. The phone comes with a quad camera setup and a Snapdragon 765 SoC. The Moto G 5G Plus is equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging. There's a dual selfie hole-punch display up front and a fingerprint scanner sits on the side. The phone will be available in Europe from today, but Motorola said it will launch the device in the US market.

Moto G 5G Plus price, availability

Moto G 5G Plus is priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 33,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone has been launched in a single Surfing Blue colour option. It is set to be available in Europe from today, and markets like Saudi Arabia and UAE will see the launch in future. Motorola has announced that the Moto G 5G Plus won't launch in the US, but another sub-$500 phone will make it to North America in the fall.

Moto G 5G Plus specifications

The Moto G 5G Plus runs on Android 10 and has a dual-SIM slot (Nano + Nano). It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) LCD display with 21:9 aspect ratio, 409ppi pixel density, 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. As mentioned, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 765 octa-core SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The storage is further expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

There is a quad camera setup at the back of the Moto G 5G Plus sitting inside a square module. The phone has a 48-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with 118 degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, the Moto G 5G Plus has a dual selfie camera setup inside the dual hole-punch cut out. It houses a main 16-megapixel main sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2aperture. There's support for Screen Flash.

The Moto G 5G Plus has a large 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging. The company touts at two-day battery life on the phone. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 5G SA/NSA, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, and more. The Moto G 5G Plus weighs about 207 grams and measures 168x74x9mm and it weighs 207 grams. Sensors on board include accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, ambient light, sensor hub, and e-compass.

