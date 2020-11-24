Technology News
Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Moto G 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery while Moto G9 Power is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 November 2020 13:32 IST
Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power have hole-punch cutout design for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Moto G 5G is priced at EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 26,300)
  • Moto G9 Power is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,500)
  • Moto G9 Power is backed by a 6,000mAh battery

Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power are expected to launch in India soon, according to a tweet by a known tipster. The two phones were launched in the European market earlier this month and at the time, Motorola did not share details about Indian availability for either. It did say that Moto G 5G will come to India, Latin America, Middle East, and Asia in the coming weeks. However, the company has not officially shared any information and it is unclear if there will be a launch event for the two phones.

As per the tweet by known tipster Mukul Sharma, Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power will be launching in India soon. While the tweet does not mention an exact launch date, it does state that an India launch is confirmed. To reiterate, the Lenovo-owned company has not shared any information on an Indian launch as of yet.

Moto G 5G price (expected)

Moto G 5G was launched in Europe on November 6 and Moto G9 Power was announced on November. Moto G 5G is priced at EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 26,300) for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage option and Moto G9 Power is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the lone 4GB + 128GB storage model.

Moto G 5G specifications

Moto G 5G runs on Android 10 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LTPS display with 394ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 4GB RAM.

In terms of optics, Moto G 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 lens and 118-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, Moto G 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Moto G 5G comes with 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded using a microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C port, GPS, and more. Moto G 5G is IP52 certified for dust protection. It measures 166x76x10mm and weighs 212 grams.

Moto G9 Power specifications

Moto G9 Power runs on stock Android 10 and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. Moto G9 Power has a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

It comes with 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded using a microSD card (up to 512GB). Moto G9 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and 4G LTE. The phone weighs 221 grams and is 9.66mm thick.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Motorola Moto G 5G

Motorola Moto G 5G

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Motorola Moto G9 Power

Motorola Moto G9 Power

Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720
