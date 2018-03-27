Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto E4 Plus, Moto G5S Plus, Moto X4, Moto Z2 Play Available With Discounts in Moto Fest

 
, 27 March 2018
Moto E4 Plus, Moto G5S Plus, Moto X4, Moto Z2 Play Available With Discounts in Moto Fest

Highlights

  • The Moto E4 Plus can be bought with a Rs. 500 discount
  • Moto Z2 Play is available at Rs. 21,999
  • Validity period of the offer of March 27 to March 29

Motorola is offering discounted offers on four smartphones from its lineup in India under Moto Fest sale. These include the Moto E4 Plus, the Moto X4, the Moto G5S Plus, and the Moto Z2 Play. A maximum discount of Rs. 6,000 is applicable and the duration of the sale is from Tuesday, March 27 to Thursday, March. The smartphones will be available across all retail channels including Amazon, Flipkart, retail stores, and Moto Hubs across the country.

The Moto E4 Plus is available for a discounted price of Rs. 9,499, down from its launch price of Rs. 9,999. It will be available offline via Moto Hubs and online via Flipkart. The Moto X4 (3GB RAM/ 32GB storage) variant is available with an exchange offer of Rs. 3,000 which brings down the launch price of Rs. 20,999. This offer on the smartphone is available on Flipkart as well.

Meanwhile, the Moto Z2 Play has been given a deep price cut of Rs. 6,000 and is available at a price of Rs. 21,999 during Moto Fest sale. This smartphone can be purchased along with the offer via Flipkart. Also, there is an offer on the Moto G5S Plus which has seen a limited period price cut of Rs. 4,000. The smartphone is available at Rs. 12,999, down from Rs. 16,999 and can be bought at Moto Hubs and via Amazon.

As part of the offer, buyers can also avail benefits such as No Cost EMI options with zero processing fee via Bajaj Finserv and Home Credit. Select Motorola smartphones were available at a discounted price during Moto Days sales last month as well.

To recall the specifications, the Moto E4 Plus sports a 5.5-inch HD display, a MediaTek MTK6737M SoC, and 3GB of RAM. The Moto X4 sports a 5.2-inch full-HD display, a Snapdragon 630 SoC, and 4GB of RAM. The Moto G5S Plus features a 5.5-inch full-HD display, Snapdragon 625 SoC, and it comes with 4GB of RAM. Finally, the Moto Z2 Play sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display, a Snapdragon 626 SoC, and 4GB RAM.

