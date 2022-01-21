Technology News
Moto Edge X30 Special Edition With Under-Display Selfie Camera Teased Ahead of Debut

Moto Edge X30 Special Edition carries a price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 January 2022 16:24 IST
Moto Edge X30 Special Edition With Under-Display Selfie Camera Teased Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Chen Jin

Moto Edge X30 Special Edition retail box has appeared online

  • Moto Edge X30 Special Edition was unveiled in December
  • The new Motorola phone comes with an under-display selfie camera
  • Moto Edge X30 is rumoured to launch in India soon

Moto Edge X30 Special Edition with an under-display selfie camera has been teased by a company executive on Weibo. The new Motorola phone was showcased during the launch of the flagship Moto Edge X30 in December. The Lenovo-owned company has, however, not yet announced any further details about the handset. The Moto Edge X30 Special Edition will be the company's first phone to come with an under-display camera that hides under the screen when not in use. Companies including Samsung also offered a similar experience on their recent premium phones.

Lenovo Mobile Business Group's China General Manager Chen Jin has shared the image showing the retail box of the Moto Edge X30 Special Edition. The box itself shows that the phone has an under-display selfie camera. The handset is also known as the Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition.

While announcing the Moto Edge X30 Special Edition last month, Motorola didn't detail the specifications of the new smartphone. It is, however, expected to be similar to the regular Moto Edge X30 — except the new selfie camera.

The Moto Edge X30 Special Edition carries a price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone has not yet been available for purchase in the Chinese market, though.

Motorola has offered a 60-megapixel selfie camera sensor that hides under the display when not in use using on-screen pixels on the display. The same sensor is also available on the regular Moto Edge X30 but without on-screen pixel support.

Unlike the Moto Edge X30 Special Edition, the Moto Edge X30 is available for purchase in China. The phone is also speculated to launch in India either in the later part of January or in early February.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Lenovo Legion Y90 Key Specifications Tipped, Said to Pack 18GB RAM and 512GB Storage

