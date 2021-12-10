Technology News
loading
Moto Edge X30 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched, Moto Edge S30 Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications

Moto Edge X30 price starts at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 38,000), while Moto Edge S30 carries a starting price of ​​CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,800).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 December 2021 11:27 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Edge X30 will go on sale in China starting December 15

Highlights
  • Moto Edge X30 comes in three distinct configurations
  • Moto Edge S30 will be available from December 21
  • Moto Edge X30 Special Edition debuted alongside regular Moto Edge X30

Moto Edge X30 has debuted as Motorola's newest flagship, carrying Qualcomm's newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The new Moto phone also comes with other top-end specifications including a 144Hz OLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 68W fast charging. Alongside the regular Moto Edge X30, Motorola unveiled the Moto Edge X30 Special Edition as its first flagship to come with an under-display selfie camera. The Lenovo-owned company also brought the Moto Edge S30 with last year's Snapdragon 888+ SoC and 144Hz display.

Moto Edge X30, Moto Edge S30 price

Moto Edge X30 price starts at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models that are priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,400) and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,800). The Moto Edge X30 Special Edition, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,600) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration.

In contrast, the Moto Edge S30 price starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,800) for the 6GB + 128GB model. The phone also has an 8GB + 128GB option that is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,200) and an 8GB + 256GB variant at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,500). Furthermore, there is a top-of-the-line model that has 12GB + 256GB configuration at a price of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,900).

On the availability front, the Moto Edge X30 will go on sale in China from December 15, while the Moto Edge S30 will be available in the country from December 21. Details about the availability of the Moto Edge X30 Special Edition are yet to be announced. Motorola has also not revealed whether the new phones will be available in markets other than China. The rumour mill suggested that the Moto Edge X30 may come to global markets including India as the Moto Edge 30 Ultra.

Moto Edge X30 specifications

The Moto Edge X30 runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box, with MYUI 3.0 on top. The smartphone carries a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) POLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, the Moto Edge X30 has the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel OmniVision's OV50A40 primary sensor, along with an f/1.88 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Moto Edge X30 has a 60-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens. The Moto Edge X30 Special Edition also has the same sensor, but its display has the ability to completely hide the camera using on-screen pixels.

motorola moto edge x30 special edition image Moto Edge X30 Special Edition

Moto Edge X30 Special Edition comes with an under-display selfie camera
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

The Moto Edge X30 comes with up to 256GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola has packed the Moto Edge X30 with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W TurboPower fast charging. Besides, it measures 163.56x75.95x8.49mm and weighs 194 grams.

Moto Edge S30 specifications

The Moto Edge S30 runs on Android 11 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It carries a triple rear camera setup that features a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens. The camera setup also has a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

motorola moto edge s30 image Moto Edge S30

Moto Edge S30 comes with a 144Hz IPS display
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

In terms of selfies and video chats, the Moto Edge S30 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Moto Edge S30 carries up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Moto Edge S30 that supports 33W TurboPower fast charging. The measures 168.07x75.53x8.89mm and weighs 202 grams.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
