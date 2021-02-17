Moto E7i Power has been spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification website, as per a tipster. The listing clearly shows the ‘moto e7i power' name, so it can be expected that this smartphone from the Lenovo-owned company could launch in Thailand and other markets soon. Moto E7 Power is set to launch in India later this week, on February 19. Its key specifications have been revealed by a Flipkart listing. Speculations are a rife that Moto E7i Power could make its debut after Moto E7 Power arrives in the market.

As per a tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav, Moto E7i Power has appeared on the NBTC site with model number XT2097-14. According to a report by Gizmochina, the same Motorola phone with model numbers XT2097-12 and XT2097-13 were spotted on the Bluetooth SIG site earlier this month.

The publication notes that another country variant with model number XT2097-15 was also spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website, carrying the ‘Lenovo K13' moniker. Judging by the model numbers, it can be speculated that Moto E7i Power could be a rebranded version of Lenovo K13, only meant to launch in separate countries.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Lenovo K13 is expected to run on Android 10. It may have a 6.5-inch HD+ display and be powered by an octa-core processor. It may sport a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, Lenovo K13 may sport a 5-megapixel camera at the front. It can be expected that Moto E7i Power could carry similar specifications.

Moto E7 Power, set to launch on February 19, will come with a 6.5-inch screen. It could be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, according to a recent Geekbench listing, paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone's dedicated Flipkart microsite also revealed that the upcoming Moto E7 Power will have a dual rear camera, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor.

Judging by the specifications, there may not be much difference between Moto E7 Power and Moto E7i Power. The latter may end up with a different SoC and pricing. However, Motorola hasn't officially confirmed anything yet.

