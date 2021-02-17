Technology News
loading

Moto E7i Power Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Could Be Rebadged Lenovo K13

Moto E7i Power was reportedly spotted on Bluetooth SIG site as well.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 17 February 2021 17:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Moto E7i Power Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Could Be Rebadged Lenovo K13

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Moto E7 Power is set to launch in India on February 19

Highlights
  • Moto E7i Power carries model number XT2097-14
  • A similar model number was spotted on Bluetooth SIG site as well
  • Moto E7i Power could follow the India debut of Moto E7 Power

Moto E7i Power has been spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification website, as per a tipster. The listing clearly shows the ‘moto e7i power' name, so it can be expected that this smartphone from the Lenovo-owned company could launch in Thailand and other markets soon. Moto E7 Power is set to launch in India later this week, on February 19. Its key specifications have been revealed by a Flipkart listing. Speculations are a rife that Moto E7i Power could make its debut after Moto E7 Power arrives in the market.

As per a tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav, Moto E7i Power has appeared on the NBTC site with model number XT2097-14. According to a report by Gizmochina, the same Motorola phone with model numbers XT2097-12 and XT2097-13 were spotted on the Bluetooth SIG site earlier this month.

The publication notes that another country variant with model number XT2097-15 was also spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website, carrying the ‘Lenovo K13' moniker. Judging by the model numbers, it can be speculated that Moto E7i Power could be a rebranded version of Lenovo K13, only meant to launch in separate countries.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Lenovo K13 is expected to run on Android 10. It may have a 6.5-inch HD+ display and be powered by an octa-core processor. It may sport a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, Lenovo K13 may sport a 5-megapixel camera at the front. It can be expected that Moto E7i Power could carry similar specifications.

Moto E7 Power, set to launch on February 19, will come with a 6.5-inch screen. It could be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, according to a recent Geekbench listing, paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone's dedicated Flipkart microsite also revealed that the upcoming Moto E7 Power will have a dual rear camera, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor.

Judging by the specifications, there may not be much difference between Moto E7 Power and Moto E7i Power. The latter may end up with a different SoC and pricing. However, Motorola hasn't officially confirmed anything yet.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto E7i Power, Moto E7 Power, Lenovo K13, Motorola, Lenovo
Shayak Majumder
Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Telecom Gear Manufacturing to Get a Major Push as Government Approves Over Rs. 12,000-Crore PLI Scheme

Related Stories

    Moto E7i Power Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Could Be Rebadged Lenovo K13
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    Trending Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Redmi Note 10 Series Specs Revealed Ahead of India Launch
    2. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
    3. Twitter Starts Testing Voice Messages for Users in India, Brazil, Japan
    4. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak
    5. Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery Launched
    6. ACT Fibernet Revises Plans in Bengaluru, Offers Higher FUP at Same Cost
    7. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Teased Ahead of India Launch
    8. UAE’s Hope Mars Probe Sends Home Its First Image of the Red Planet
    9. Royal Enfield’s New App Lets You Customise India’s Most Iconic Motorbikes
    10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
    #Latest Stories
    1. Google to Invest $75 Million in Coronavirus-Hit Small Businesses
    2. Moto E7i Power Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Could Be Rebadged Lenovo K13
    3. Telecom Gear Manufacturing to Get a Major Push as Government Approves Over Rs. 12,000-Crore PLI Scheme
    4. Digital Intelligence Unit Planned by Government to Help Deal With Fraudulent Transactions and Telecom Frauds
    5. Facebook Fined EUR 7 Million Over Improper Data Use by Italian Watchdog
    6. Vi Mobile App Adds Support for Up to 25 Profiles, Vi Movies & TV Gets More Live Channels: Report
    7. Redmi Note 10 Series Specifications Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of March 4 India Launch Event
    8. Microsoft Office All-in-One App Now Available for iPad
    9. Fortnite Developer Epic Games Takes Apple App Store Payment Fight to EU Antitrust Regulators
    10. Microsoft Edge Gets Kids Mode for Safer Browsing, Adaptive Notification Requests Feature for Select Pop-Ups
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com