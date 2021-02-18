Technology News
loading

Moto E7i Power India Launch Expected Soon After Being Spotted on BIS Certification Site

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site lists the Moto E7i Power with the model number XT2097-16.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 February 2021 12:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Moto E7i Power India Launch Expected Soon After Being Spotted on BIS Certification Site

Moto E7i Power could launch as Lenovo K13 in other markets

Highlights
  • Moto E7i Power has appeared on Bluetooth SIG earlier
  • BIS listing does not reveal any specifications of the Moto E7i Power
  • Moto E7 Power is all set to launch in India tomorrow

Moto E7i Power has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site by a tipster, which hints at the phone's arrival in India in the near future. This comes just a day after the Moto E7i Power was approved by Thailand's NBTC certification website, suggesting that the phone may launch in multiple countries. The Moto E7i Power is expected to be an offshoot of the Moto E7 Power that is set to launch in India on Friday, February 19. The Moto E7i Power is said to launch in other markets as Lenovo K13.

Coming to the BIS certification, the Moto E7i Power listing was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. BIS lists the phone with the model number XT2097-16, which is identical to the model number that was spotted on NBTC site earlier. The last two digits of the model number are said to differ based on the country it launches in. For instance, the model number XT2097-14 was spotted on Thailand's NBTC, whereas India's BIS has listed the phone with model number XT2097-16. Model numbers XT2097-12 and XT2097-13 were spotted on the Bluetooth SIG site earlier this month.

There's little else that the BIS listing reveals, apart from hinting that the Moto E7i Power could launch in India in the near future. But given that the Moto E7 Power is all set to launch in India tomorrow, the Moto E7i Power may be a while away.

On Bluetooth SIG, model number XT2097-15 was spotted carrying the ‘Lenovo K13' moniker. This indicates that the phone expected to be called Moto E7i Power in India may launch as the Lenovo K13 in other markets. Leaked specifications of the Lenovo K13 include a 6.5-inch HD+ display and an octa-core processor. The phone is tipped to run on Android 10 and feature a dual rear camera setup that may include a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, the Lenovo K13 is expected to get a 5-megapixel camera.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto E7i Power, Motorola
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Sued by New York State Over COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Related Stories

Moto E7i Power India Launch Expected Soon After Being Spotted on BIS Certification Site
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Specs Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. What Is Sandes — the Government’s Alternative to WhatsApp?
  4. ACT Fibernet Revises Plans in Bengaluru, Offers Higher FUP at Same Cost
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak
  6. Nokia 5.4 Review: More Style Than Substance?
  7. Asus ROG Phone 5 Tipped to Launch in India in March
  8. Oppo Find X3 Specifications Surface on Benchmark Listings
  9. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  10. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Teased Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Reclaims Title of World's Richest After Elon Musk Slips
  2. Alphabet Driving Unit Waymo Brings Driverless Taxis to San Francisco in New Test
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Others Getting Galaxy S21 Camera Features With One UI 3.1
  4. Clubhouse Emerges as Platform for Thai Dissidents, Government Issues Warning
  5. Google Classroom, Google Meet Gets Updated With Over 50 Features for Students and Educators
  6. Apple Privacy Changes: Mobile Advertising Companies Form Alliance to Help App Developers for Update
  7. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 India Launch Set for February 24, Design Teased
  8. Moto E7i Power India Launch Expected Soon After Being Spotted on BIS Certification Site
  9. Amazon Sued by New York State Over COVID-19 Safety Protocols
  10. Mortal Kombat Trailer Release Date Set for Thursday
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com