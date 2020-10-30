Moto E7 has leaked on several occasions in the past, and it has now been spotted on several certification sites hinting that the launch may be not be too far. The phone has been spotted on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) in Thailand, and TUV certification sites. While the Moto E7 Plus has been unveiled last month, there is still no official confirmation about the launch of the Moto E7. Past leaks suggest a dual camera setup on the back of the Moto E7.

91Mobiles spotted the Moto E7 on FCC, NBTC, and TUV sites. The phone is listed with the model number XT2095-3 on NBTC and it doesn't reveal any details apart from the associated name with this model number. A variant of the Moto E7 with the model number XT2095-1 was spotted on FCC and it is listed with in-box accessories like AC Adapter, Battery, Earphone, and USB Cable.The TUV certification lists a KG40 battery model hinting that the Moto E7 may pack a 4,000mAh battery with 5W charging support. This is all the information these certification sites have leaked.

Moto E7 price, specifications (expected)

The Moto E7 Plus is priced in India starting at Rs. 9,499, and the Moto E7 may be priced a little lower than that whenever it launches. As for specifications, previous leaks suggests the phone to feature a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) display. The processor is not known but it may come in a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. The Moto E7 7is tipped to sport a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is said to be a 5-megapixel shooter inside the notch.

Battery is said to be at 3,550mAh on the Moto E7 and connectivity options are tipped to include 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS, and Bluetooth. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back of the Moto E7.

