Moto E7 With 5,000 mAh Battery, 10W Charger Gets US FCC and TUV Rheinland Certification, Spotted on Online Retailer: Report

The alleged Moto E7 in FCC documents has a circular rear camera module.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 13 August 2020 12:05 IST
Photo Credit: Freedom Mobile

The alleged Moto E7 has a circular rear camera module

Highlights
  • Moto E7 has already been spotted on Canadian carrier’s website
  • The phone may come in just blue colour
  • Moto E7 was seen on Android Enterprise Recommended devices list

Moto E7 has reportedly got US FCC and TUV Rheinland certifications that show that the smartphone will come with a 5,000mAh battery and 10W charger. The schematics of the phone in FCC documents, however, show a different design than what has been leaked so far. The phone has also been spotted on a Spanish online retailer's platform. The smartphone has already been spotted on various platforms, including Google Play Console, Android Enterprise Recommended devices list, and a Canadian carrier's website.

The listing on the Spanish retailer's website shows that the alleged Moto E7 has model number XT2081-2, and will be available in 4GB+64GB configuration at a price of EUR 148.07 (roughly Rs. 13,000). In the reported FCC documents, first spotted by dealntech, a phone with XT2081-2 model number is seen housing a 5,000mAh battery. Apart from this, the schematics of a phone with circular rear camera module is seen. It's unclear whether it's a dual camera setup or the phone has three cameras.

Moto e7 schematics intext Moto E7

Schematics of the alleged Moto E7 phone with XT2081-2 model number in US FCC documents.
Photo Credit: dealntech

This is quite conflicting because all the leaks and reports till now have reported a different rear camera setup for the Moto E7. The phone reportedly also has a fingerprint sensor in the Motorola batwing logo. Separately, dealntech also spotted the phone with XT2081-2 model number on TUV Rheinland Japan certification database. The listing reveals that the alleged Moto E7 will pack a 4,850 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The alleged Moto E7 has reportedly been certified, and spotted on various platforms. In May, it was spotted on Google Play Console and Android Enterprise Recommended devices list. The phone was seen on the website of Canadian carrier Freedom Mobile at a price of CAD 189 (roughly Rs. 10,400). The listing revealed that the phone may be available in just blue colour, and in only 32GB storage variant of the phone was listed. The phone's live images have also been leaked.

Moto E7 specifications (expected)

According to various leaks and conflicting reports, the alleged Moto E7 is expected to sport a 6.2-inch screen. It may come with a 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The battery capacity may range from 3,550mAh to 5,000mAh. In terms of camera, the Motorola phone may feature a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front could be a 5-megapixel sensor.

