Moto E7 Power With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto E7 Power comes with a starting price of Rs. 7,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 February 2021 12:18 IST
Moto E7 Power comes with an HD+ Max Vision display

Highlights
  • Moto E7 Power will be available from February 26
  • The Motorola phone comes with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC
  • Moto E7 Power features two distinct colour options

Moto E7 Power has been launched in India, days after being teased online. The smartphone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and features dual rear cameras. Moto E7 Power also carries a 5,000mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge. Other key highlights of the smartphone include a stock Android experience, water-repellent design, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Moto E7 Power competes against the likes of Redmi 9i, Infinix Smart 5, and Realme C15.

Moto E7 Power price in India

Moto E7 Power price in India has been set at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB + 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 8,299. The phone comes in Coral Red and Tahiti Blue colour options. It will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) on February 26 through Flipkart and leading retail stores.

Moto E7 Power specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto E7 Power runs on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Max Vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, along with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. Moto E7 Power also carries a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

moto e7 power back image gadgets 360 Moto E7 Power

Moto E7 Power comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back

 

Motorola has provided preloaded camera features including Portrait mode, Panorama, Face Beauty, Macro Vision, Manual mode, and HDR. The phone also comes with Google Lens integration.

Moto E7 Power has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that are both expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor that is discreetly located within the company's “batwing” logo.

The Moto E7 Power smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver 76 hours of music streaming, 14 hours of video streaming, or 12 hours of Web browsing on a single charge. The phone measures 165.06x75.86x9.20mm and weighs 200 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh
