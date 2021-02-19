Moto E7 Power is set to launch in India today. The new Motorola phone has so far been teased on Flipkart as a new affordable in the Moto E series. The smartphone will come with a 5,000mAh battery and have an HD+ display. Moto E7 Power is also teased to have dual rear cameras as well as a waterdrop-style display notch. Flipkart also recently revealed other key specifications of the upcoming phone to create some hype ahead of its arrival. Notably, Moto E7 Power will be the next model in the Moto E series following the Moto E7 Plus that debuted in India and global markets in September last year.

Moto E7 Power India launch details

Moto E7 Power India launch will take place at 12pm (noon) today, Motorola announced last week. It will be a soft launch, and the company will make the details about the phone live on Flipkart shortly after its formal announcement via its social media channels. Meanwhile, Flipkart has created a microsite to provide some details about Moto E7 Power ahead of its debut.

Moto E7 Power price in India (expected)

Moto E7 Power is yet to receive an official price tag in India. However, the phone is expected to be available under Rs. 10,000, as teased by Motorola.

Moto E7 Power specifications

As per the details available on Flipkart, Moto E7 Power will retain the stock Android experience that is available on other Motorola phones. The smartphone will also feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display and will come with an octa-core processor, with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Moto E7 Power will also have 64GB of onboard storage that will be expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of optics, Moto E7 Power will feature a dual rear camera setup that will have a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone will also come with a selfie camera at the front.

Moto E7 Power will house a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, it will have a 5,000mAh battery as its USP, along with a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

