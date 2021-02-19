Technology News
loading

Moto E7 Power to Launch in India Today via Flipkart: Price, Specifications

Moto E7 Power India launch will take place at 12pm (noon).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 February 2021 10:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Moto E7 Power to Launch in India Today via Flipkart: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Moto E7 Power will come with a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Moto E7 Power will be the latest model in Moto E series
  • The phone is teased to have a 5,000mAh battery
  • Moto E7 Power details have already been revealed on Flipkart

Moto E7 Power is set to launch in India today. The new Motorola phone has so far been teased on Flipkart as a new affordable in the Moto E series. The smartphone will come with a 5,000mAh battery and have an HD+ display. Moto E7 Power is also teased to have dual rear cameras as well as a waterdrop-style display notch. Flipkart also recently revealed other key specifications of the upcoming phone to create some hype ahead of its arrival. Notably, Moto E7 Power will be the next model in the Moto E series following the Moto E7 Plus that debuted in India and global markets in September last year.

Moto E7 Power India launch details

Moto E7 Power India launch will take place at 12pm (noon) today, Motorola announced last week. It will be a soft launch, and the company will make the details about the phone live on Flipkart shortly after its formal announcement via its social media channels. Meanwhile, Flipkart has created a microsite to provide some details about Moto E7 Power ahead of its debut.

Moto E7 Power price in India (expected)

Moto E7 Power is yet to receive an official price tag in India. However, the phone is expected to be available under Rs. 10,000, as teased by Motorola.

 

Moto E7 Power specifications

As per the details available on Flipkart, Moto E7 Power will retain the stock Android experience that is available on other Motorola phones. The smartphone will also feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display and will come with an octa-core processor, with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Moto E7 Power will also have 64GB of onboard storage that will be expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of optics, Moto E7 Power will feature a dual rear camera setup that will have a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone will also come with a selfie camera at the front.

Moto E7 Power will house a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, it will have a 5,000mAh battery as its USP, along with a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto E7 Power Price in India, Moto E7 Power Specifications, Moto E7 Power, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp to Move Ahead With Privacy Update Despite Backlash, Will Display Banner With Additional Information
Moto E7 Power to Launch in India Today via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Is Sandes — the Government’s Alternative to WhatsApp?
  2. WhatsApp to Move Ahead With Privacy Update Despite Backlash
  3. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet With HDR OLED Display Launched in India
  4. Garmin Enduro Smartwatch Debuts With Solar Charging Support
  5. Philips TAB7305, TAB5305 Soundbars With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  6. Google Classroom, Meet Get Over 50 New Features for Students and Educators
  7. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 India Launch on February 24
  8. Vaio Z (2021) Laptop With Contoured Carbon Fibre Build Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Realme GT 5G Confirmed to Launch on March 4
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro Tipped to Feature LTPO Display, the Same as Seen on Samsung Galaxy S21 Series And Apple Watch SE
  2. Kalashnikov Woos Gadget Lovers With Ultima Shotgun That Syncs With Smartphones, Eyes Production in India
  3. WandaVision Episode 7 Goes Full Modern Family in New Clip
  4. Facebook News Blackout: Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison Commits to Content Payment Law
  5. Moto E7 Power to Launch in India Today via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  6. Facebook Urged by Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Lift News Blockade, Calls Move a ‘Threat’
  7. WhatsApp to Move Ahead With Privacy Update Despite Backlash, Will Display Banner With Additional Information
  8. Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs Will Testify About Misinformation Before US Congress
  9. NASA Mars Rover Perseverance Makes Historic Landing, to Look for Signs of Ancient Microbial Life
  10. Apple Updates Platform Security Guide to Highlight Changes Coming With M1 Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com