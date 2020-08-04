Technology News
Moto E7 Plus With 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor Spotted on Geekbench

Moto E7 Plus is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 4 August 2020 11:04 IST
Photo Credit: 91mobiles

Highlights
  • Moto E7 Plus may carry 4GB of RAM
  • It may be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon SoC
  • Moto E7 Plus is also expected to carry a fingerprint sensor on the back

Moto E7 Plus has been spotted on Geekbench that has hinted at some of the specifications of the upcoming Motorola offering. The Moto E7 Plus may come with 4GB of RAM that is double the expected memory of the upcoming Moto E7. The listing also suggests that the Moto E7 Plus will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Last month, some live images of the Moto E7 Plus were reportedly leaked, showing a dual rear camera setup and a waterdrop notch design on the front.

Moto E7 Plus Geekbench listing, specifications (expected)

As per the Geekbench listing, the Moto E7 Plus scored 1,152 points in single-core tests and 4,373 points in the multi-core segment. It also offered some insight into the expected specifications of the device.

moto e7 plus geekbench score Moto E7 Geekbench Listing

The Geekbench listing offered a glimpse at the expected specifications of Moto E7 Plus
Photo Credit: Geekbench

For starters, the Moto E7 Plus may run on Android 10. It is expected to be powered by 1.80GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. On the listing, the motherboard is simply mentioned as ‘guam.' Although this doesn't clarify which specific model the term refers to, it can be speculated that the phone can carry a 600-series or 700-series Snapdragon chip.

Speaking of memory, the Moto E7 Plus may carry 4GB RAM. This is double the capacity of the upcoming Moto E7, which is expected to carry 2GB RAM.

moto e7 plus leaks large Moto E7 Plus live leaked photos

Moto E7 Plus leaked live images showed off its expected body design
Photo Credit: 91mobiles

Moto E7 Plus live photo leaks

Last month, a 91mobiles report showed some leaked live images of the Moto E7 Plus, offering a glimpse of its expected design.

On the front, the Moto E7 Plus is rumoured to feature a waterdrop notch that will house the selfie camera. The front of the phone was seen with thin bezels in the leaked images.

On the back, the device appears to have a glass back with a dual rear camera setup. While the cameras are placed separately, the setup also comprises an LED flash and laser autofocus. A fingerprint sensor is speculated to be placed on the Motorola logo dimple.

On the bottom, the Moto E7 Plus is seen with speaker grills and a USB Type-C port.

Going by the leaks, the Moto E7 Plus appears very similar to the leaked live photos of the vanilla Moto E7. Motorola hasn't officially confirmed any of details, or the launch date, of the upcoming devices.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto E7 Plus, Moto E7 Plus specifications, Moto E7, Motorola
