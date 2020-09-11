Technology News
Moto E7 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Dual Camera Setup Unveiled: Specifications

Moto E7 Plus price and availability details are not yet known.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 September 2020 18:01 IST
Moto E7 Plus comes with a rear fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Moto E7 Plus offers 64GB of onboard storage capacity
  • The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC
  • Moto E7 Plus has a Micro-USB port

Moto E7 Plus has been quietly unveiled in Brazil via an official listing on the company website and Motorola is taking registrations of interest. The Moto E7 Plus comes with a dual rear camera setup and waterdrop-style notch display. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. The Moto E7 plus also has an 8-megapixel front camera. This new phone has gone official on the same day that the Moto G9 Plus was launched in the country.

Even though the Moto E7 Plus has been unveiled in Brazil, its pricing and availability details are still a mystery. The phone is listed on the company site in a single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. It will be made available in Amber Bronze and Navy Blue colour options. Moto E7 Plus listing on the Motorola Brazil site was first spotted by Gadgets 360 tipster Pancham Singh.

Moto E7 Plus specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Moto E7 Plus has a hybrid dual-SIM (Nano) slots and runs on Android 10. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with waterdrop-style notch and is powered by the 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is set at 64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card.

Optics at the back of the Moto E7 Plus include a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Up front, the Moto E7 Plus features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

There is a 5,000mAh battery on board the Moto E7 Plus with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro USB port, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The phone weighs 200 grams and measures at 165.2x75.7x9.2mm. It has a rear fingerprint scanner as well.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Motorola Moto E7 Plus

Motorola Moto E7 Plus

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
