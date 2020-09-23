Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto E7 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto E7 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto E7 Plus carries a price tag of Rs. 9,499 for the single, 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 September 2020 12:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Moto E7 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto E7 Plus comes with an HD+ Max Vision display

Highlights
  • Moto E7 Plus will be available for purchase through Flipkart
  • The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • Moto E7 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC

Moto E7 Plus has been launched in India as the latest affordable smartphone by Motorola. The new phone that was initially unveiled in Brazil earlier this month and received a global announcement just last week comes with dual rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The Moto E7 Plus also comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC as well as packs a 5,000mAh battery. The phone also comes in two distinct colour options to choose from. Moreover, the Moto E7 Plus competes with the likes of Redmi 9 Prime, Samsung Galaxy M11, and Realme Narzo 20 in India.

Moto E7 Plus price in India, sale date

Moto E7 Plus price in India has been set at Rs. 9,499 for the single, 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange colour options. Furthermore, it will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) on September 30. The Moto E7 Plus was launched globally last week with a price tag of EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,800).

Moto E7 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto E7 Plus runs on Android 10 with minimal customisations on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of RAM. For capturing photos and recording videos, the Moto E7 Plus offers the dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.7 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that is paired with an f/2.2 lens.

For an enhanced photography experience, the Moto E7 Plus comes preloaded with camera features including Night Vision mode as well as artificial intelligence (AI) backed options such as Auto smile capture, Smart composition, Shot Optimization, Portrait mode, and Spot color. There are also High-res Zoom and Hyperlapse plus Slow-motion video for capturing timelapse and slow motion videos.

Motorola has provided 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion using a microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

The Moto E7 Plus packs the 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging and is touted to deliver over two days of power on a single charge. Besides, the phone weighs 200 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto E7 Plus price in India, Moto E7 Plus specifications, Moto E7 Plus, Moto, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Moto E7 Plus First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report

Related Stories

Moto E7 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 5 Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Apple Store Online Launched in India With Trade-Ins and More
  3. Moto E7 Plus Debuts in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  4. Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 Debut as Latest Android Phones by HMD Global
  5. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  7. Moto E7 Plus First Impressions
  8. Realme Narzo 20 First Impressions
  9. Vivo V20 Pro With Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  10. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom for Android Now Supports Virtual Backgrounds, Adds Several More New Features
  2. Supreme Court Directs Delhi Assembly Panel to Withhold Coercive Action Against Facebook Until October 15
  3. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus With E-Ink Cover Display, 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  4. Airtel Onboards Cloud Communications Firm Waybeo to Its Startup Accelerator Programme
  5. Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad (8th Gen) Go on Sale via Apple Store Online in India
  6. Amazon Fire Stick Lite Alleged Renders Leaked, May Launch on September 24: Report
  7. Opera for Android, Desktop Browsers Get Redesigned Sync Capabilities
  8. Google Discontinues Paid Chrome Extensions After Temporary Suspension in March
  9. Amazon Launches Climate-Friendly Program to Help Shop for Sustainable Products
  10. Huawei Chairman Urges US to Reconsider 'Attack' on Global Supply Chain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com