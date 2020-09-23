Moto E7 Plus has been launched in India as the latest affordable smartphone by Motorola. The new phone that was initially unveiled in Brazil earlier this month and received a global announcement just last week comes with dual rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The Moto E7 Plus also comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC as well as packs a 5,000mAh battery. The phone also comes in two distinct colour options to choose from. Moreover, the Moto E7 Plus competes with the likes of Redmi 9 Prime, Samsung Galaxy M11, and Realme Narzo 20 in India.

Moto E7 Plus price in India, sale date

Moto E7 Plus price in India has been set at Rs. 9,499 for the single, 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange colour options. Furthermore, it will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) on September 30. The Moto E7 Plus was launched globally last week with a price tag of EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,800).

Moto E7 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto E7 Plus runs on Android 10 with minimal customisations on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of RAM. For capturing photos and recording videos, the Moto E7 Plus offers the dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.7 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that is paired with an f/2.2 lens.

For an enhanced photography experience, the Moto E7 Plus comes preloaded with camera features including Night Vision mode as well as artificial intelligence (AI) backed options such as Auto smile capture, Smart composition, Shot Optimization, Portrait mode, and Spot color. There are also High-res Zoom and Hyperlapse plus Slow-motion video for capturing timelapse and slow motion videos.

Motorola has provided 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion using a microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

The Moto E7 Plus packs the 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging and is touted to deliver over two days of power on a single charge. Besides, the phone weighs 200 grams.

